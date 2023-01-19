How Upset Would You Be? Employees Bagged Up Clothes at a Gym

It's the new year and many people make the yearly resolution to "get healthy", "workout more", and some other variations of self improvement. So generally the gyms fill up at the beginning of the year, then they tend to get much less busy little by little until about March when you have the people who will actually continue to work out on a regular basis.

attachment-Planet Fitness bags loading...

Get our free mobile app

When it is still the "busy time", locker rooms tend to run out of locker space. You may be inclined to leave your gym clothes at the gym to make sure you have a locker when you return the next day, or the next time. This works if you are at a gym that actually allows their gym goers to leave their clothes there. Like they allow overnight use of a locker.

Planet Fitness is not one of those gyms. There are signs posted all over the place stating that the lockers are for use while you are at the gym.

Apparently someone, in fact a lot of someones didn't get that memo. Or just chose to ignore it and that ended badly.

A Reddit user posted this picture with the caption wondering why the employees of Planet Fitness would do this. And why wouldn't there be warnings regarding it first?

This is from their website:

The thing is, I guess they are expecting people to read the signs. This isn't Kindergarten. People generally can read the signs. But since there were so many bags, there are only a couple pictured here, but apparently there were several more, It may be a case of "monkey see, monkey do". Like if you see a few other people leaving their clothes in the lockers even though the signs are there, you might think "well, they are doing it, I can too". Obviously that doesn't always work. The lockers that actually had pad locks on them were left alone. For now.

Planet Fitness in St. Cloud is located on Division street near Byerlys. This situation did not happen at the St. Cloud location.

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.