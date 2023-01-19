The Weekender: Winter Chill, Jason Schommer and More!

4

The 15th Annual Sons of Norway Barneløpet will be held this weekend at Riverside Park in St. Cloud. This fun children’s cross country ski event for ages 3 to 13. Youth “races” start at 1:00 p.m. with prizes to all participants! Minnesota Youth Ski League cross country ski equipment will be made available for children at this event and provided by the Central Minnesota Youth Ski Club, as needed. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served amid a festive atmosphere, complete with plenty of food, demonstrations and sampling of Norwegian treats. Like past years, the Barneløpet will bring lots of laughter and smiles from the children… both young and old! The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Sunday, January 22nd, 11:30 p.m.