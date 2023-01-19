The Weekender: Winter Chill, Jason Schommer and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is plenty of fun family activities happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy some outdoor winter activities at Riverside Park, grab your friends and head to the Craft Beer Tour, check out comedian Jason Schommer, join the 15th Annual Barnelopet, and take the family ice skating. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Winter ChillSt. Cloud
Bundle up and enjoy free outdoor winter fun for the whole family at Riverside Park! St. Cloud Park and Recreation is holding their annual Winter Chill event. The day features winter activities include sledding, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, arts and crafts, making smores over the fire, prizes, and much more. Free ski rentals and introductory lessons are provided by the Nordic Ski Club of Central MN & Central MN SkisParks. Refreshments will be provided. You are asked to bring your own winter activity equipment from home. No registration is required. The event runs from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, January 21st, 1:00 p.m.
- 2
St. Cloud Craft Beer TourSt. CloudCraft beer lovers are encouraged to make their way to the Rivers Edge Convention Center this weekend. The 2023 Craft Beer Tour is this Saturday. This event is a craft beer, hard cider, & malt beverage sampling event that is four hours long. General Admission attendees will receive a sampling mug. This is a 21+ event and ID's are required. Tickets are $35 for general admission and the event is in support of the Nicholas P. Koenig HERO Foundation. The event begins at 2:00 p.m.CLICK HERE for tickets!- Saturday, January 21st, 2:00 p.m.
- 3
Jason Schommer: Curtain CallSt. Cloud
Comedian Jason Schommer will be at the Paramount Theatre this weekend. Schommer will share his remarkable friendship with comedy icon Louie Anderson in a series of hilarious adventures through theatre, stand up comedy and storytelling! Through a series of letters Jason wrote to Louie after his passing, Jason reveals the power of friendship. From a first hello at a grocery store in St. Louis Park to a final goodbye at a hospital in Las Vegas. Tickets for the show are just $17 and showtime begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, January 21st, 7:30 p.m.
- 4
BarnelopetSt. CloudThe 15th Annual Sons of Norway Barneløpet will be held this weekend at Riverside Park in St. Cloud. This fun children’s cross country ski event for ages 3 to 13. Youth “races” start at 1:00 p.m. with prizes to all participants! Minnesota Youth Ski League cross country ski equipment will be made available for children at this event and provided by the Central Minnesota Youth Ski Club, as needed. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served amid a festive atmosphere, complete with plenty of food, demonstrations and sampling of Norwegian treats. Like past years, the Barneløpet will bring lots of laughter and smiles from the children… both young and old! The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.EVENT IS FREE!- Sunday, January 22nd, 11:30 p.m.
- 5
Open SkateSauk RapidsTake the family for an afternoon of ice skating. Sports Arena East is holding their Open Skating event this weekend. Skates rentals will be available for the afternoon of fun. No sticks/pucks or horseplay is allowed. Skating is $5 for adults, $3 for kids and kids under 4 are free with a paid adult. Reminder all kids under 13 must be accompanied by an adult however they adult does not have to skate but must remain onsite.PAY AT THE RINK!- Sunday, January 22nd 1:45 p.m.