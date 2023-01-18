St. Cloud Woman Charged in Fatal Drug Overdose of a Toddler

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman wanted for the fatal drug overdose of her 2-year-old child has been arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail. Twenty-four-year-old Jamacy Johnson is charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter - culpable negligence.

St. Cloud Police were called to St. Cloud Hospital last April for a child who had suffered cardiac arrest, brain damage and was unresponsive.

Court records show Johnson and 27-year-old Malik Carter brought the toddler to the hospital the night before and told a nurse the child had eaten a Benadryl tablet. Court records show initial tests did not show any traces of Benadryl.

Johnson and Carter left the following morning saying they would return but never did.

Police went to Johnson's apartment for a welfare check on a 5-year-old child and found Johnson and Carter there. They were arrested on outstanding warrants. The child was under the care of another family member and was not there.

Police used a search warrant at the apartment and court records allege two pills containing fentanyl were found in the desk where a child would have access to them. There was also what appeared to be drug residue on top of the desk and items commonly used to ingest fentanyl pills.

Get our free mobile app

Phone records showed internet searches for child overdose articles, conversations about buying fentanyl pills, and photos and videos allegedly showing Johnson smoking something off of a piece of tin foil in the hospital bathroom.

The toddler died two days after being admitted to the hospital. An autopsy of the child showed they died of fentanyl toxicity.

Johnson was charged in September. An arrest warrant was issued for her when she failed to appear for an October 31st hearing. She was booked into the Stearns COunty Jail on Wednesday.

Famous People Who Came to St. Cloud in the '70s

Crow Wing State Park's 1800s Ghost Town