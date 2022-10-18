Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!

Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:

Are you kidding me?! This is what I would say is "EXTREME" family fun at a new level! I had never heard of Extreme Sandbox before, but you can sure as heck believe I wanted to learn more, because I had to share this find.

This is something adults and kids alike will find exciting, fascinating, extreme and more. What can you expect with Extreme Sandbox, the description on their website says,

We are a Heavy Equipment Adventure company that lets clients play on construction equipment. Yes, we let people drive a 26 ton excavation or bulldozer for FUN! We focus on giving our clients a truly unique, once in a lifetime, bucket list experience. With a focus on safety, we provide our clients with opportunities that go way beyond just operating our sandbox toys. Young and old, men and women, individuals and corporate groups all have a blast living out their childhood dreams at our sandbox! There is no other place in the world where you can drive a bulldozer, crush a car, and then finish off with a ride in our fire truck We are Extreme Sandbox!

What I got from this, is you can expect the biggest sandbox you'll ever get to "play" in. They have all sorts of adventures! Such as an Equipment Experience, Heavy Metal Rodeo, and Equipment Tour

AND the best of it yet, in my opinion, they started 'Heavy Metal Dine-in', where you can watch this giant equipment in action while they say you can

enjoy delicious food from local food trucks, refreshing drinks from our on-site bar, and many other construction themed activities for every age.

Now keep in mind this is a recurring event, not something that is happening each day so check their calendar HERE to see when the next "extreme" fun with food can be had. You can find this all about an hour and a half from St. Cloud in Hastings, Minnesota. From the looks of it, November 5 is when the next planned "Heavy Metal Dine-In" is happening and something tells me you'll want to hurry and get tickets before they're gone!

