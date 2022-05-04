How to Apply for Minnesota Frontline Worker Bonus Payment

ST. PAUL -- The state of Minnesota has set up a website for you to keep track of the frontline worker bonus payments.

The site says they are busy working on the online application system right now, and when they are ready to accept applications eligible workers will have 45 days to apply.

Within 15 days after the application period is open employers must provide notice to all current workers who may be eligible for payments and how to apply.

Each eligible applicant will get an equal payment not to exceed $1,500.

To be eligible for frontline worker pay you must have worked at least 120 hours in Minnesota in one or more frontline sectors between March 15th, 2020 and June 30th, 2021.

The frontline sectors include:

long-term care and home care;

health care;

emergency responders;

public health, social service, and regulatory service;

courts and corrections;

child care;

schools, including charter schools, state schools and higher education;

food service, including production, processing, preparation, sale and delivery;

retail, including sales, fulfillment, distribution and delivery;

temporary shelters and hotels;

building services, including maintenance, janitorial and security;

public transit;

ground and air transportation services;

manufacturing; and

vocational rehabilitation.