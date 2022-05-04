Tractor Driving School Coming to Wright County

HOWARD LAKE -- Registration is open for tractor driving school.

The University of Minnesota Extension is hosting a youth tractor and farm safety program on June 14th and 15th at the Wright County Fairgrounds.

Karen Johnson, extension educator says this is a chance for 14 and 15-year-olds to learn farm safety.

This program is really designed for youth ages 14 and 15. And they receive a certification that helps them to work off of their family farm. It's basically designed to make sure that they understand farm safety aspects that they need to comprehend in order to operate a tractor efficiently and effectively and do it in the safest manner possible.

The class includes an online course that must be passed before the hands-on learning can begin.

That's part of the certification, we need to know that they can understand that material, and there is a test that's involved. They need to pass that test before we can do the hands-on tractor driving and pieces around that.

Pre-registration is required, and class sizes are limited. For more information, or to sign-up for the classes, click here.