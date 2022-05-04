Much Warmer Weather Moving Into Minnesota Next Week

UNDATED -- The weather pattern will become much warmer and more humid by next week with rounds of thunderstorms likely.

Some storms may be severe, particularly on Monday when a risk area covers much of the Upper Mississippi Valley.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s, but there are indications that 80s to low 90s are also possible.

The normal high for St. Cloud this time of the year is 63 degrees. The normal low is 40 degrees.