How St. Cloud Schools Determine School Closures or Delays

The cold weather we are experiencing this week could help to a school closure, delay or a flexible learning day for St. Cloud area schools. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He says he is having conversations today with other St. Cloud area Superintendents about how they may handle the cold weather that is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Jett says they are getting weather information from the National Weather Service and St. Cloud State University.

Jett says when it comes to weather days it comes down to severe cold temperatures or snow. He says when wind chill factors get below 30 to 35 below zero historically they look at adjusting the school day. Jett says they like to make these decisions as much ahead of time as possible to help families make adjustments which is why they sometimes decide the night before based on weather forecasted information. He says whenever possible he and other St. Cloud area Superintendents like to make these decisions together.

The St. Cloud School District has 5 flexible learning days they can use. If they use those up they need to add on to the school year in June. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Willie Jett it is available below.