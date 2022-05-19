What is MonkeyPox? Sounds like something that is completely made up from a 'Planet of the Apes" movie; but unfortunately, it IS a real thing, and there have been recent cases of it discovered this year.

Monkeypox, despite its name, is not from being around monkeys, but it does seem to be a viral infection that is related to travel to West Africa.

Right now there are 7 total cases that have been discovered, with four infections in London and Northeast England, and apparently have no connection to travel to West Africa.

Get our free mobile app

ARE THERE CASES IN MINNESOTA?

The answer is NO...for now. As of Wednesday though, there are now reports of Monkeypox in the United States. A man from Massachusetts has it and had recently traveled to Canada. according to a news release.

It's my understanding that there are two strains of Monkeypox, and one is much more dangerous than the other. Most of the cases have been in the gay & Bi-sexual community. The virus is spread by being in very close contact with someone.

SYMPTOMS OF MONKEYPOX

Monkeypox is a rare but serious infection that starts with flu-like symptoms. Other symptoms include:

Swelling of the lymph nodes

Rash on the body and/or face

Lasts 2 -4 weeks

People are exposed to Monkeypox through bites or scratches from rodents, but also from preparing wild game, having contact with an infected animal, or possibly being around infected animal products.

Luckily transmission is usually through very close contact, but can also be spread through monkeypox sores, body fluids, bedding, clothing, or respiratory droplets from an infected person.

Central Minnesota County Fair Schedule 2022

Explore Maple Island Park in Little Falls