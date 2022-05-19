ROCKSTAR PLANTS FROM ROCK STAR GARDENERS

This is your chance to buy "Rockstar" plants from area Master Gardeners. This coming weekend, you'll want to get out of bed early Saturday morning, empty your back seat or trunk and make room to bring home some of the best plants of the season, raised by local Master Gardeners right here in Stearns County dirt.

GET THERE EARLY

The Stearns County Plant Sale is going to start at 8:30 am, but if you want some plants, you are encouraged to get in line early. I'd get there at least by 8 am The plant sale is scheduled to go from 8:30 am to 11 am at the St. Augustine Church, located at 442 2nd Street SE, St. Cloud MN 56304.

LOCATION

The sale will go until 11:30 am IF there are any plants left for sale, but I'm here to tell you; that the likelihood of that happening is pretty small. Master Gardeners in our area have tended to these plants which include a variety of annuals, perennials, vegetables, specialty tomatoes, herbs, and much more. You'll be able to pay with cash, credit card or check.

ANSWERS TO YOUR GARDENING QUESTIONS

Extension Master Gardeners will also be on hand to answer your gardening and plant questions. Maybe you are wondering what you should grow in what areas of your home. Do you have shady areas? All sun? The Master Gardeners will help you determine the best plants for your landscape.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

If you would like more information about the plant sale, or perhaps other questions about planting for this year, you can contact the Stearns County Extension office through email at mnext-stearns@umn.edu or call 320.255.6169.

