Did You Get A Great Picture Of The Giant Rainbow Last Night? [GALLERY]

There are few things in life more spectacular than a big, glowing rainbow after a rain storm. The vibrant colors can appear to be almost supernatural in their luminescence.

Last night Sartell got a brief rainstorm that forced our family inside from grilling and playing in the backyard. Moving the party indoors can always be kind of a bummer, but the payoff was worth it: a huge rainbow in the backyard.

It was our four-year-old that first noticed the rainbow and his reaction was so pure. "Momma, daddy come quick! LOOK!," he yelled out as he wildly gestured out the window at the huge rainbow. In his defense, it was an unusually large one.

For a while there were two rainbows- that's right, the elusive double rainbow. We started out the window for a bit wondering WHAT DOES IT ALLLL MEEEEAAAAANNNNNNNN.

We tried to get our kid to pose under the rainbow for some pictures but he wasn't really into it. After all, he'd rather be staring out the window at the thing than staring into my phone for the six millionth time posing for a picture that we will probably never look at again.

It's been an interesting weather week to say the least, with last week's super heat wave and severe storms, the subsequent cooldown and now last night's short squall. There are also some storms possible on Thursday night in Central Minnesota.

