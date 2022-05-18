ATV Rollover Sends Man to Hospital

LAKIN TOWNSHIP -- Quick action by emergency responders is credited with saving a Hillman man.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sherriff’s Office, 86-year-old Jerome Micholski was driving a side-by-side ATV in his pasture when it slid into a creek and rolled Tuesday afternoon.

Micholski was pinned under the ATV but was able to keep his head above water until emergency crews arrived.

Get our free mobile app

Micholski was sent to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sherriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota DNR, The MLMB First Response Team, and the Mayo Ambulance.