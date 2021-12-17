Holdingford Man Found Incompetent to Face Charges in Crime Spree

ST. CLOUD -- A Holdingford man who was arrested after a crime spree last January involving stolen vehicles, a burglary, and an assault has been found incompetent to face the charges against him.

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Kleve is charged with 1st-degree assault while committing a burglary, felony 3rd-degree burglary, threats of violence, and 5th-degree assault. The criminal case is on hold until competency can be restored.

The Stearns County Dispatch Center got a call just before 7:00 a.m. on January 28th from someone who said they confronted a man stealing tools from his garage. The victim reported the thief said he had a knife and punched the victim in the face several times before fleeing the scene in a white pickup.

A responding deputy spotted the truck heading east on County Road 17 toward Holdingford and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Kleve, initially complied but then fled again, even forcing another driver off the road.

Another deputy stationed in Holdingford spotted Kleve pull up to an apartment on Main Street, get out of the truck and enter the building.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities set up a perimeter while they waited for a search warrant. Negotiators tried to make contact with Kleve but were unsuccessful.

The SWAT team was called in to make a forced entry into Kleve's apartment. He was taken into custody shortly after 11:00 a.m.

Authorities learned the pickup Kleve was driving was stolen from a home in Millwood Township. Another 911 call reported a snowmobile theft near where the pickup was taken. A separate truck had been left at that scene. That truck had earlier been stolen from a home in Sauk Centre.

Authorities later learned Kleve also committed a gas drive-off in Albany the night before.

Kleve's vehicle was ultimately found on County Road 186 just southeast of Sauk Centre.

A handful of other law enforcement agencies assisted in the apprehension, including the Melrose Police Department, Sauk Centre Police Department, Morrison County Sheriff's Office, and Minnesota DNR.

Minnesota Musicians Who Have Made An Impact

Five Movies Filmed In Minnesota