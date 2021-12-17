Jolly Trolley Food Drive Sets Another Record

Photo courtesy of Metro Bus

ST. CLOUD -- Another successful food drive in the St. Cloud area.

Metro Bus is announcing that for the second year in a row, the Jolly Trolley Food Drive set a new record for food donations.

The annual food drive, put on by Metro Bus, Townsquare Media, Royal Tire, North Central Bus, SpartanNash, and Lunds & Byerlys collected 7,400 pounds of food and $1,767.

The food will be distributed to Catholic Charities Emergency Services, Promise Neighborhood of Central Minnesota, and the St. Cloud Salvation Army. The dollars collected will be used to buy additional food and necessities.

Since it began in 2011, the Jolly Trolley Food Drive has collected and donated $25,293 and 45,220 pounds of food.

 

