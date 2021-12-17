When spearfishing videos pop up on my Facebook page this time of year, most times I don't watch them because I'm always so worried they will end with someone dropping their phone in the giant hole of water. Dropping something of value down an ice hole is one of my biggest fears in life. I'm glad I paused to watch this video that popped up though.

Vergas Hardware shared a video taken of an otter swimming around in someone's spear hole on Sybil Lake in Ottertail County.

Brad and I filmed this guy coming through our spear hole on Sybil Lake. A sign we otter move to a different spot.

The curious critter can be seen swimming in and out of view and checking out the live bait. After realizing the snack wasn't for him, he swam away to find a different snack. Turns out otters can hold their breath for 8 minutes at a time, so swimming away under the ice isn't too big of an issue for these animals.

It's pretty cool for this to be caught on camera! Check out the video for yourself below.



