Janel Eibensteiner of Avon Wins Dream Getaway #59
Congratulations to Congratulations to Janel Eibensteiner -- the winner of Dream Getaway #59! We called Janel this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Janel to decide when and where she's going.
She said she's excited about the idea of going to Australia.
Win a Dream Getaway, and you decide WHERE you're going; you decide WHO'S going with you; you decide WHEN you're going. Bursch Travel in Waite Park helps you plan all the details -- then they'll send us the bill.
More Dream Getaways coming this spring from 98.1 Minnesota's New Country!
