Vintage Bicycles Celebrated at Show in Holdingford [PHOTOS]

HOLDINGFORD -- Bicycle riders and vintage bike enthusiasts gathered in Holdingford this weekend.

Art in Motion and the Cycling Museum of Minnesota teamed up Saturday for the second annual Retro Rides Vintage Bike Show. Art in Motion Owner Greg Konsor says the event is similar to a car show, just with bicycles.

You know especially in the rural areas there's a lot of old bikes hanging around up in sheds or in hay barns and people are starting to realize that some of those bikes are kinda cool, so I said why don't we have a vintage bike show.

It was not all about age though, as awards were given out in categories including Oldest Bicycle, Biggest Wow Factor, Best Reconditioned Bicycle, The Bicycle I Want the Most, Best Paint Job, and Best in Show.

This year’s event featured guest speaker Heath Ryan who recently published a book about St. Cloud native John Egbers who was killed while riding in a cross-country bicycle race four years ago.

Konsor says the whole point is to highlight biker safety awareness.

Last year we had the lawn full of pinwheels representing the people that were killed in 2018 on a bicycle. I think we had like over 900 out there.

The event is just one of several taking place in honor of Bike Week 2022. Art in Motion opened in 2020 beside the Lake Wobegon Trail and occupies the intersection of art, history, cycling, and community.

2022 Vintage Bike Show Winners:

Oldest Bicycle and Best in Show:

1962 Schwinn Corvette

Biggest Wow Factor:

2012 Peacock Groove Custom

Best Reconditioned Bicycle:

1987 Schwinn High Sierra

The Bicycle I Want the Most:

1965 Schwinn Sting-Ray

Best Paint Job:

2001 Trek 5900