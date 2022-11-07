Hit and Run, Police Chase On Interstate 94

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Interstate 94 near Alexandria was shut down for a brief period Monday morning because of a police chase.

State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle on eastbound Interstate 94 near Ashby, troopers and other law enforcement chased the vehicle and used stop sticks to end the pursuit.

The lone person in the vehicle was arrested.

No one was hurt in the hit-and-run crash.