Perfect Soup Weather in Minnesota This Week, Try Out This Recipe

The forecast this week is a combination of rain, clouds, and even snow. I took one look at that and the National Weather Service might have just as well said, "it's soup weather."

In my world it is always soup weather, I am a soup girl through and through, but at least this week I can eat it and not sweat.

I recently made the soup recipe below and it is my new go-to. I even made a huge batch and froze it to have it accessible at all times. It is relatively cheap to make (buy your rotisserie chickens cold at Walmart!) and keeps well in freezer bags. Try it out for yourself this week:

Get our free mobile app

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

Things You Will Need:

5 cups of chicken broth (low sodium works best)

1 rotisserie chicken (pulled from the bone)

1 yellow onion (chopped)

5 celery stalks (chopped)

2 handfuls of carrots (either shredded or cut into chips)

1 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes

3/4 of a 6 oz can of tomato paste

3/4 cup frozen spinach

3 Tbsp of olive oil

1-2 tsp of poultry seasoning

Salt to taste

Directions:

1. To a large pot over medium heat, add olive oil, chopped onion, and chopped celery. Cook until just translucent. Add carrots, tomatoes, tomato paste, and poultry seasoning.

2. Add pulled rotisserie chicken and cook until everything is mixed and warmed to the same temperature. Add in the chicken broth and bring the mixture to a boil.

3. Once at a boil, reduce to a simmer and cover with a lid for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

4. Five minutes before serving, add in frozen spinach, stir, and cover again.

5. Once the spinach is warmed up, serve with your favorite bread product (I love a good piece of pita) and enjoy!

Bonus step: make a TikTok of how excited you are for soup:

Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches You Will Ever Sit On

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes