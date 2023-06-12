Town Ball Weekly – June 12th, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 9 SOBIESKI SKIS 3

(Friday June 9th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Skis, backed by nineteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Nine Lakers collected hits, including six with multi-hit games, this gave their pitcher great support. Dominic Austing started on the mound, he threw three innings, he recorded five strikeouts. Elian Mezquita threw six innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recored six strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Caleb Curry, he went 4-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Joe Dolan went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Matt Meyer went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Carter Holthaus went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Peyton Randall went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Cole Wellmann went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair or runs. Carter Philippi went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Skis starting pitcher was Scott Litchy, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, six runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Dusty Parker, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Matt Baier went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Scott Litchy went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.George Moore went 1-for-4, Zach Opatz earned two walks and he scored a run, Collin Eckman had a sacrifice bunt and Collin Kray earned a walk.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 15 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 8

(Saturday June 10th)

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Black Sox, backed by thirteen hits, including six doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher was righty Landon Lunser, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Derek Durant threw three innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 4-for-7 with two doubles for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Cole Fuecker went 4-for-6 with a pair of doubles and a home run for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Landon Lunser went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Siemers went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Derek Durant went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Wollak and Ben Omann both earned a walk, both were credited for a RBI and each scored a run. Charlie Kent earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs and Reid Lunser was a hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Iver Parker, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Neuenschwander threw three innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Herdering threw one inning, he gave up one hit, five runs and four walks.

The Black Sox offense was led by Cody Rose, he went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base. Nate Mettenberg went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jake Braegelmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Johnson went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs, Ike Sawyer earned a walk and he scored a run and Carter Neuenschwnder scored a run.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 6 SWANVILLE SWANS 1

(Sunday June 11th)

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Swans, backed by seven hits, including one huge home run. Righty Jack Greenlun started on the mound for the Steves, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Nick Krippner threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he issued one walk.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Wollak went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and had a stolen base and Logan Siemers earned a walk. Landon Lunser went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Derek Durant earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Swans starting pitcher was Levi Beseman, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tye Urman threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Swans offense was led by Hudson Pung, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Tren Dius and Shane Lambrecht both went 1-for-4. N. Zimmerman went 1-for-1, Tye Urman earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Gunner Gustafson was hit by a pitch and Nathan Lambrecht earned a walk and he scored a run.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 15 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 8

(Sunday June 11th)

The Billygoats defeated their league rivals the River Dogs, backed by sixteen hits, including six players with multi-hit games. The starting pitcher for the Billygoats was Max Barclay, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits. Andy Winscher threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and he issued three walks. Matt Tautges threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Billygoats offense was led by Travis Kahl, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Noah Boser went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Tautges went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs and Lane Girtz went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Kummet went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Suska went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Ben Thoma went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Andy Winscher went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, Andrew R. Earned a walk and he scored a run and Eric Buffington went 1-for-1.

The Royals starting pitcher Zach Leibold threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Psyk threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he issued two walks. Ethan Witcheski threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and two walks. Brady Yourczek threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits.

The River Dogs offense was led by Brady Yourczek went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Nate Psyck went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Brady Brezinka went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Jendro went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Joe Gaida went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Zach Cekalla went 2-for-5. Grayson Suska went 2-for-6 with a double and he scored two runs. Ethan Walcheski went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ryan Snyder went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Will Gorecki went 1-for-2.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 12 FLENSBURG FALCONS 2

(Saturday June 10th)

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Falcons, backed by ten hits, including three home runs, good defense and a good pitching performance. The Saints starting pitcher was righty Peter Schumer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Austin Dickmann, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for six RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan Gombos went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Huls went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Rolando Ramos earned three walks, he had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Logan Harren went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Charlie Slivnik was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Peter Schumer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Jake Ethen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Will Ethen went 1-for-1.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Tyler Czech, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs and two walks. Dan Kokett threw one inning, he gave up four hits, five runs and three walks. Ben Knopik threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Tyler Czech, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Reece Hubbard went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Lucas Youngblom and Ben Knopik both went 1-for-4 and Juan Melenciano earned a walk and he scored a run. Dan Kokett went 1-for-2, C. Melenciano went 1-for-3 and Brant Carry earned a walk.

OPOLE BEARS 6 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 1

(Sunday June 11th)

The Bears defeated their league rivals the Saints, backed by eight hits, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Tate Lange, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Drew Lange went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Max Posch went 3-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Dominick Hoikka earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Isaiah Folsom and Dierks Opatz both earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Rolando Romos, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Austin Dickmann threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Austin Dickmann, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and Logan Harren went 2-for-4 with a double. Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-4 with a double and Peter Schumer was hit by a pitch. Tanner Tomasek and Connor Breth both went 1-for-4.

ARROW HEAD WEST LEAGUE

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 8 HAMEL HAWKS 3

(Sunday June 11th)

The Springers defeated their league rivals the Hawks, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. The Springers starting pitcher was righty Nick Penick, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Jack Arnold threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Brian Hansen went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brad Olson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 1-for-4 for a RBI and BJ Huls had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Nick Penick went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Tate Wallet earned a walk. Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 and Brady Klehr earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Alex Pipenhagen, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Vanyo threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Caleb Yowell, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Sundt and Chris Schell both we 1-for-4 and each had a RBI. Jack Puncochar went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Zach Olson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Jarret Brio went 1-for-5.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 9 ST. NICOLAS NICKS 2

(Sunday June 11th)

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Nicks, backed by nine hits, including a big triple. The Clippers played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Player/manager lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound for the Clippers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Righty Carson Geislinger threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Carson Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he had a sacrifice bunt. Veteran Dan Berg went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Block went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Colton Harff was credited for a RBI. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-5 and Kevin Kramer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Landon Neiman had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Lane Harff and Caden Neiman both earned a walk and each scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Dylan Rausch, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Connor Lincoln threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Nick offense was led by Tanner Rausch, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Kaden Rausch had a sacrifice bunt and was credited for a RBI. Damian Lincoln went 2-for-5 and Tanner Anderson earned a walk. Connor Lincoln went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Derek Kuehle went 1-for-3, he was hit by pitch and he scored a run, Dylan Rausch and Alex Foehrenbacher both went 1-for-4.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 15 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 3

(Friday June 9th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Hawks, backed by nine hits, including three doubles and eleven players collecting hits. The starting pitcher was lefty JT Harren, he threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up no hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Josh Lanctot, went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. JT Harren went 1-for-4, with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and Dean Kron went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Cade Stang went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tyler Stang went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Luke Schmidt went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Will Boeckman went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI and Luke Harren went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Kenning went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Derrik Orth went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Austin Schlangen, he threw seven innings, he gave up thirteen hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Pennertz threw one inning in relief, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and one walk.

The Hawks offense included Austin Schlangen, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cullen Hoffmann earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Riley Geislinger earned two walks. David Pennertz and Austin Berg both earned a walk, Jackson Geislinger and Stephen Pennertz both were hit by a pitch.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 11 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

(Sunday June 11th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Gussies, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and a pair of home runs. Their starting pitcher was righty Reed Pfannenstein he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Cade Stang threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and righty Brady Kenning threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Derrik Orth, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for three RBIs. Will Boeckman went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Schmidt earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Dusty Adams went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and JT Harren earned a walk.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Aaron Fruth, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nevin Bloom threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Laudenbach threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Zach Laudenbach went 2-for-3, Mitch Gwost went 2-for-3, and Aaron Fruth went 1-for-1 with a walk, Nevin Bloom and Dusty Schultenberg both earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 13 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 0

(Saturday June 10th)

The Express defeated their league rivals the Nicks, backed by nine hits, including one double and a triple. They played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Righty Ben Johnson started on the mound, he threw five innings to earned the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Express was led on offense by Tommy Friesen went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a trio of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Friesen went 2-for-5 with a double and Noah Young was credited for a RBI. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Beyer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Cody Leither was credited for a RBI. Jaxon Marquardt went 1-for-1 for a RBI, Cade Marquardt scored a run and Scott Marquardt scored a run. Austin Ruehle earned two walks and he scored two runs and Ben Johnson scored a pair of runs. Zach Dingmann and Michael Hoffman both went 1-for-1 and both scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Derek Kuechle, he threw five innings, he gave up twelve runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Damian Lincoln threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tanner Anderson went 2-for-4 and Nick Howen went 1-for-1 with a double, Kaiden Rausch earned a walk and Connor Lincoln was hit by a pitch.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 19 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2

(Sunday June 11th)

The Express defeated their league rivals the Hawks, backed by seventeen hits, including eight doubles and a home run. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Tommy Friesen started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran righty Craig Meyer threw one inning, he gave up one hit. Zach Dingmann threw one inning in relief, he faced three batters and Skyler Gruba threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Express offense was led by veteran Ben Johnson, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Friesen went 4-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4 with a home run, he earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Young went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and Skyler Gruba was hit by a pitch. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Adam Beyer went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Cody Leither went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Craig Meyer went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Ashton “Scruggs” Hanan earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Austin Berg, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Geislinger threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs and four walks. Steven Pennertz threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Riley Geislinger threw one inning, he faced three batters.

The Hawks offense was led by Matt Unterberger, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. David Pennertz went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Austin Schlangen went 1-for-4. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0

(Sunday June 11th

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, backed by fourteen hits, including a home run. The starting pitcher for the Muskies was righty Adam Wenker, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Lefty David Deminsky threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Veteran righty Dave Schlangen thew one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Jacob Merrill, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. John Schumer went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Carson Gross was credited for a RBI. Jace Otto went 4-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Adam Schellinger and Rylan Groth both scored a run. Cody Partch went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Grant Mackenthun went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ethan Carlson earned two walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was Owen Arndt, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Bemboom threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Houge went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Tyler Hemker, Noah Jensen, Jeff Solorz and Matt Krepp all went 1-for-3.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 6 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 4

(Saturday June 10th)

The Cyclones defeated their league rivals backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Aiden Motte started on the mound for the Cyclones, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw three innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by player/manager Tyler Hemker, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Noah Jensen went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Matt Krepp went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Justin Hauge went 2-for-4. Terrance Moody went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Nick Dinkel, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jacob Dinkel threw 1 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Logan Eisentrager threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Anglers offense was led by Nick Dinkel, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Zayden Smith went 3-for-5 with a double and Justin Cornell went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Eric Fouquette went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Jacob Eisentraeger went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Yakesh earned a walk and was credited for a RBI, Caden Kelly earned three walks, Logan Eisentraeger went 1-for-2 and Carson Andrews earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN. MARTINS 3 ROSCOE RANGERS 0

(Friday June 9th)

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Rangers, backed by eight hits and they played solid defense. The Martins starting pitcher was veteran righty Ben Schroeder, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Carter Thelen threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Brady. Goebel, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Avery Schmitz went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Tanner Arceneau earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Ryan Messer went 2-for-3. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4 and Zach Moritz earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Bryan Schlangen had a stolen base and he scored a run, Scott Lieser had a stolen base and Devon Schaefer scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rangers was Josiah Utsch, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Parker Brezinka threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Rangers offense was led by Russ Leyendecker, he went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Max Ahtman, Gavin Winter and Jordan Schleper all went 1-for-4. Austin Pauls and Brayden Vanderbeek both earned a walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 12 RICHMOND ROYALS 0

(Sunday June 11th)

The Silverstreaks defeated their league rivals the Royals, backed by twelve hits, including seven players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was lefty Ty Reller, he threw six innings to earn the win. he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. #OO threw one inning, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by No. 2 went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Caden Sand went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Birr went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. No. 12 went 2-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored two runs. 00 went 1-for-2, with two walks and he scored two runs. Ty Reller went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Nolan Sand earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Isaac Holthaus, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty DJ Schleicher threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Sam Holthaus, he went 2-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch, Kyle Budde and Tylor Prom both went 1-for-3, Brennan O’Brien and Cameron Miller both earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 10 GREENWALD CUBS 1

(Friday June 9th)

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by six hits including a home run and a double. The starting pitcher was veteran righty Ethan Vogt, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Will VanBeck threw three innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Gavin Kampsen, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs. Peyton Winter went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Schmitz was credited for a RBI. Derek Wiener went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ashton Dingman was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Peter went 2-for-3 with a two runs, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Will VanBeck went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Blaine Fischer was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, seven runs, three walks and he recored one strikeout. Ethan Ettel threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Derek Wessel threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Gabe Schwieters went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Sam Frieler went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Tyler Hoffman went 1-for-1.

GREENWALD CUBS 3 ROSCOE RANGERS 2

(Saturday June 10th)

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the Rangers, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Gabe Schwieters, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Frieler went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Hoffman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and Brett Engelmeyer went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases. Ethan Ettel went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Thomes went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a sacrifice bunt and Weston Middendorf earned a walk.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Bryce Vanderbeek, he threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Parker Brezinka threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Rangers offense was led by Chris Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Brandon Schleper and Max Ahtmann both went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Jordan Schleper went 1-for-4, Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Russ Leyendecker was hit by a pitch.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

ATWATER CHUCKERS 8 NLS TWINS 1

(Saturday June 10th)

The Chuckers defeated their league rivals the Twins, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double. The Twins got very good pitching performances by two of their arms. David Kingery started on the mound, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Joshua Kingery threw three innings in relief, he issued three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kobe Holtz went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Chris Fellows went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Logan Straumann went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jordan Olson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. David Kingery went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Eli Albrecht went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Keegan Kessler-Gross went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Jeff Peterson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Cayden Hanson, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Adam Schrader threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Derek Dolezal, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Cayden Hanson went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Jake Rambow earned a walk and he scored a run. Mike Danielson and Hunter Magnuson both went 1-for-4 and Jett Salonek went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

STARBUCK STARS 14 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

(Saturday June 10th)

The Stars defeated their league rivals the Pirates, backed by fourteen hits, including two doubles, one triple and a pair of home runs. The Stars starting pitcher was Darion Alexander, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Max Gruber, he went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs for four RBIs. Darion Alexander went 2-for-4 with a triple for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Aaron Versteeg went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Toop earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Michael Gruber went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Gruber went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Torii Johnson went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. A. Friese went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Drew Olsonaski earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jackson Hendrikson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Bennett Evans, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Oehrlein threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Pirates offense was led by Grayson Fuchs he went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Rick Hendrickson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Drew Tangen ha a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-1 with two walks and and Luke Johnson earned a walk.

STARBUCK STARS 10 REGAL EAGLES 9

(Sunday June 11th)

The Stars defeated their league rivals the Eagles, backed by sixteen hits, including three doubles and they were aided by eight walks. The starting pitcher for the Stars was Austin Versteeg, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Aaron Versteeg threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and four walks. Torii Johnson gave up three hits and two runs and Michael Gruber threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Austin Versteeg went 2–5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Andrew Toop went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and Drew Olsonaski went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Darion Alexander went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Mitchell Gruber went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Gruber went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and A. Friese went 1-for-3. Michael Gruber went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Aaron Versteeg had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Jackson Hendrickson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Brandon Wendel, he threw seven innings, he gave up four runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Konnor Rohloff threw two innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Chi Schneider, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Josh Beier went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Knudsen went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Blake Karach went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Bennett Schultz earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Wosmek went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Derek Dengerud earned three walks. Jordan Beier went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Adrian Belden went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Nate Meyer earned two walks and he scored a run.

STEARNS COUNTY/VICTORY LEAGUE CHALLENGE

(AVON Saturday June 10th)

AVON LAKERS 2 ELROSA SAINTS 2

The Lakers and the Saints played seven innings and they were tied, they let the game end in a tie. The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Cole Wellmann, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Harlander threw one inning, he issued one walk and Jackson Hendrickson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Joe Dolan threw two innings in relief, he gave up two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Joe Dolan, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles and he scored a run and Peyton Randall earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Elliot Burnett went 2-for-2 with a triple and he scored a run and Nathan Sand went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base, Caleb Curry and Cole Wellmann both earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Payton VanBeck, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Riley Meyer threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Wyatt Steffenson gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Blaine Fischer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Gavin Kampsen earned a walk and Matt Schmitz had a sacrifice bunt. Payton VanBeck went 1-for-3 and No. 8 earned a walk and he scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 13 BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 3

(Saturday June 10th)

The Martins defeated their foe the Billygoats,backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles and a pair of home runs. The Martins pitcher righty Scott Lieser threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Kyle Lieser, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for five RBIs. Nolan Reuter went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ryan Messer went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Scott Lieser went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Avery Schmitz earned two walks and he scored three runs. Brady Goebel went 1-for-3 and Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Zach Moritz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Billygoats starting pitcher was Noah Boser, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up six hits, seven runs and two walks. Lane Girtz threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Joe Kahl threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Billygoats offense was led by Andrew Rueckert, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and Ben Thoma went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Suska and Noah Boser both went 1-for-2 and both scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 13 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 5

(Saturday June 10th)

The Chargers defeated their foe from the Victory League, the Blue Jays, backed by eleven hits. No. 4 started on the mound for the Chargers, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Tschida threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Eric Terres, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned walk and he scored three runs. Devon Orbeck went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored three runs, and Austin Schoenberg earned two walks and he scored a run. Ben Welle went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Reagan Nelson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and No. 4 went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jamie Terres went 1-for-1 for three RBIs, Owen Meyer earned two walks and he scored a run, Tyler Rademacher earned three walks and he scored two runs and Carter Tschida earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Nick Frieler, he threw one inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Micah Ripplinger threw three innings, he gave up five hits, six runs and three runs. Luke Harren threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and five walks.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Jeremy Mugg, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Matt Swanson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Luke Harren went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brandon Welinski went 1-for-4. Nick Frieler earned two walks and he had a stolen base, Justin Cichon earned a walk and he scored a run and Bryce Binek earned a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 8 RICHMOND ROYALS 4

(Saturday June 10th)

The Skis defeated the Royals, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a good pitching performance. Dusty Parker started on the mound for the Skis, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Riley Czech, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Collin Kray went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dusty Parker went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Joey Hanowski went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Gabe Hirsch earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Baier went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and George Moore scored a run. Collin Eckman went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Zach Opatz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Talen Braegleman, he threw 2 1/3 innings, have gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Thelen threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Sam Holthaus, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Carter Thelen went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run and Tyler Prom went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Brennan O’Brien went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a trio of stolen bases. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Isaac Holthaus earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES TOURNAMENT

ANDOVER ACES 8 ST. JOSEPH JOES 1

(Saturday June 10th)

The Aces defeated their foe the Joes, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and they were aided by nine walks. The Aces starting pitcher was Myer Schmitz, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Next pitcher threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Aces offense was led by Charlie Hora, he went 2-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Sam Plohass went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tyler Brick went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jake Dujmovic went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Kyle Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Beni Bruce earned two walks and he scored a run. Tyler Rowland earned two walks and he scored a run and Kole Krier earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher was Blake Kilanowski, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Schneider threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Brandon Bloch, he went 2-for-3 and Charlie Atkinson went 1-for-3 with a home run. John Huebsch went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Peyton Joos earned a walk. Noah Bissett and Jonah Schneider both went 1-for-2.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 5 PRINCETON PANTHERS 4

(Saturday June 10th)

The Joes defeated the Panthers, backed by thirteen hits, to give their pitcher great support. Charlie Atkinson started on the mound for the Joes, he threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Joe offense was led by Sam Schneider, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Hunter Blommer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Willie Willats went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Andrew Rott went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jonah Schneider went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Ben Alvord went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Parker Schultz went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Noah Bissett went 1-for-3.

The Panthers starting pitcher was Tanner Kinney, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Luke Hallbeck threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Kevin Rahe threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Panthers offense was led by Adam Johaneson, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Damon Rademacher went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Carlson went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanner Kinney went 3-for-5 and Kevin Rahe went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.

SAUK CENTRE TITANS 4 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

(Friday June 9th)

The Titans defeated the Stone Poneys, backed by five hits, good defense and a good pitching performance. Dylan Haskamp started for the Titans on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Titan offense was led by Andrew Rousslange, he earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Jake Haskamp went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Andrew Primus was credited for a walk. Derek Holm went 1-for-4, Matt Warring went 1-for3 and Dylan Haskamp went 1-for-2.

The starting pitcher for the Stone Poneys was Chase Haying, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Teddy Fleming, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Will Kranz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.Jack Schaefer, Jeff Amann and Branden Boesen all went 1-for-3.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 11 FARMING FLAMES 8

(Saturday June 10th)

The Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe the Flames from the Stearns County League, backed by eight hits, including two home runs and three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Nate Nierenhausen, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Jack Schaefer, he went 2-for-3 with two home runs and a sacrifice fly for eight huge RBIs. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Fish went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Will Kranz went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-4 with a double, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Teddy Fleming went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jeff Amann earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jalen Vorpahl earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher was Blake Winkels, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, five run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Mergen threw five innings in relief, he gave up five hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Blake Winkels, he went 1-for-1 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Josh Becker went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and No. 33 went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Coby Mergen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Owen Sunderman went 1-for-3 with a double and he was a hit by a pitch. Brayden Eiynck went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Hunter Mergen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, No. 28 went 1-for-4 and Drew Lehner scored a run.

ST. JOESPH JOES 9 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7

(Sunday June 10th)

The Joes defeated the Stone Poneys, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles. This gave their pitchers good support. Their starting pitcher was Andrew Rott, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Bissett threw two innings, he gave up two hits to close it out.

The Joes offense was led by Brandon Bissett, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs. Andrew Rott went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Brandon Bloch went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Sam Schneider was credited for a RBI. John Huebsch went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Ben Alvord went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Charlie Atkinson scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Will Kranz, he threw a complete game, he gave up thirteen hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Stone Poneys offense was led by by player/manager Jeff Amann, he went 3-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Nierenhausen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Braeden Dykhuizen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Will Kranz went 3-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Kade Lewis went 1-for-2 with a home run. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-3, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs and Jack Schaefer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

BRENNAN FIELD CLASSIC

(HINCKLEY KNIGHTS)

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5 FOREST LAKE BREWERS 4

(Sunday June 11th)

The River Cats defeated their Class B foe from the Meto Minny league the Brewers to win the championship at the Brennan Field Classic. The River Cats had six timely hits, including a pair of triples and a double to give their pitchers the support they needed. Cody Thiery started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Collin Skaug threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and two walks. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The River Cats offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Bryan McCallum went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jon Affeldt went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Ty Carper went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Adam Smith was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jordan Picka was hit by a pitch.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Isaac Roers, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Brad Spencer threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Sean Graft, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he was hit by a pitch. Steven Golden went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, and he had a stolen base. Mason Molitor went 2-for-4 and Joe Ryder went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Brown went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Brandon Rogers went 1-for-4, Jackie Fosten went 1-for-1, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Mike Schmitz earned two walks and he scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 7 HINCKLEY KNIGHTS 3

(Friday June 9th)

The River Cats from the Sauk Valley defeated their foe the Knights from the Minny East league to advance to the semifinals. The River Cats collected seven hits, including a home run and they played solid defense. The River Cats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw five innings to earn the win. he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Ty Carper threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Samson Schlegel went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Ty Carper went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Grell went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Bryan McCallum earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jordan Picka earned a walk.

The Knights starting pitcher was Isaiah Hasz, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Brady Johnson threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. The Knights offense was led by Trevor Johnson, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Cory Schmidt earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Shane Asmus went 1-for-4 with a double and Cody Gustafson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Trevor Johnson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Max Sickler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brady Johnson earned a walk and he scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 10 ST. PAUL WINDYS 0

(Saturday June 10)

The River Cats defeated Windys to move into the championship game, backed by nine hits, including five doubles and very good defense. The River Cats starting pitcher was Jake Carper, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts

The River Cats offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jon Affeldt went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Grell went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Smith went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Samson Schlegel scored a pair of runs. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Zeus Schlegel had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Ty Carper and PrestonSchlegel both earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for Windys was Jackson Sonquist, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, ten runs and three walks. Quinn Walsh went 2-for-2 and Peyton Vang went 1-for-2. Tyler Shannon had a stolen base and Jonah Taylor, Jackson Sonquist and Daniel Bauer all earned a walk to led their offense.

EXHIBITION GAMES

LITCHFIELD BLUES 4 KIMBALL EXPRESS 3

(Friday June 9th)

The Blues from the North Star League defeated the Express from the Central Valley league, backed by seven hits, including four doubles. The Blues starting pitcher was Ben Alsleben, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Joey Hyde threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Ramthun threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Blue offense was led by Ed Estrada, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs. Joey Hyde went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Winky Estrada went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Eric Hulterstrum went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Avery Liestman went 1-for-4.

The Express starting pitcher was Brooks Marquardt, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Skyler Gruba threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Scott Marquardt, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Austin Ruehle went 3-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Zach Dingmann earned a walk. Matt Friesen went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Adam Beyer went 2-for-4, Cade Marquardt went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

(Wednesday June 14th thru Sunday June 18t)

WEDNESDAY

Becker Bandits @ Sartell Muskies (7:30)

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Avon (6:30)

St. Wendel Saints @ St. Joseph Joes (6:15)

Hamel Hawks @ Cold Spring Springers (7:30)

FRIDAY

Monticello Polecats @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones (7:30)

Champlin Park LoGators @ Cold Spring Springers (7:30)

(MERCHANTS NIGHT)

Benson Plowboys @ Elrosa Saints (6:30)

St. Wendel Saints @ Avon Lakers (7:30)

St. Stephen Steves @ Pierz Bulldogs (7:30)

Regal Eagles vs. Roscoe Rangers @ Paynesville (8:00)

NLS Twins vs. Urbank Bombers @ Elrosa (8:30)

SATURDAY

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Monticello Polecats (4:00)

St. Joesph Joes @ Kimball Express (1:00)

Lake Henry Lakers vs. Regal Eagles @ Paynesville (5:00)

Greenwald Cubs vs. Morris Eagles @ Clearwater (12:30)

Champlin Park LoGators @ Avon (3:00)

Swanville Swans @ Freeport Black Sox (7:00)

Buckman Billygoats @ St. Stephen Steves (1:30)

Pierz Brewers @ Foley Lumberjacks (4:30)

Dilworth Raildogs vs. Clearwater River Cats @ Tournament (10:00)

SUNDAY

Luxemburg Brewers @ Kimball Express (2:00)

Cold Spring Rockies @ St. Nicholas Nick (2:00)

Sartell Stone Poneys @. Becker Bandits (4:00)

Sartell Muskies @ St. Joseph Joes (1:30)

Albertville Anglers @ Quamba Bears (5:00)

St. Martin Martins @ Farming Flames (1:30)

Richmond Royals @ Lake Henry Lakers (1:30)

Roscoe Rangers @ Spring Hill Chargers (1:30)

Freeport Black Sox @ Buckman Billygoats (1:30)

St. Wendel Saints @ Sobieski Skis (12:00)

Pierz Lakers @ Opole Bears (1:30)

Foley Lumberjacks @ Swanville Swans (3:30)

St.Mathias @ Sobieski Skis (12:30)