Highway 23 Project Between Foley and Milaca On Schedule
FOLEY -- It will be another month before Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca reopens. The 13 1/2 mile project is forcing drivers to detour around the work zone.
Crews are repaving 12 1/2 miles of roadway from east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River Bridge in Milaca.
There is also a full reconstruction on one mile of Highway 23 in Foley from Broadway Avenue to the east of 13th Avenue with new storm sewer, curb and gutter, and a roundabout at 8th Avenue/Penn Street. A multi-use trail is being built on the north side of Highway 23 with a sidewalk built on the south side.
The $18.2-million project includes some intersection realignments, turn lanes, street lighting, new culverts and pipes, upgraded guardrails and safety improvements at a handful of intersections in Ronneby, Oak Park, Foreston and west of Milaca.
The project will wrap up in mid-November.
