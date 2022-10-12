Sartell Fire Department Holding Annual Open House

SARTELL (WJON News) - This is Fire Prevention Week and you're invited to tour the Sartell Public Safety Facility.

The Sartell Fire Department is holding their annual open house Thursday.

You can learn about fire safety in your home, fire prevention techniques, tour the fire trucks and the Life Link Helicopter, and meet the firefighters and police offices. There will also be kids activities and snacks.

The event runs from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The Sartell Fire Department is also accepting applications for volunteer firefighters. Deadline to apply is October 20th.