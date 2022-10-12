Minnesota City Closer to Hosting World EXPO 2027

The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. A description on the City of Bloomington's website says the World EXPO would be like a combination of a state fair, Disney's EPCOT center, a science museum and a kind of trade show as well.

Along with Bloomington, Minnesota is in the running up against four other places in the world.

Phuket, Thailand

Belgrade, Serbia

Malaga, Spain

San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina

If the United States would win this bid, it would be the first time in 43 years that it would be held here. The last one was in 1984 and was held in New Orleans.

Get our free mobile app

What exactly is EXPO 2027 or The World's Fair?

Whoever ends up hosting this event will have a significant economic advance. This includes over 30,000 jobs created, the estimate is that there would be at least $100+ visitor tax generated per visitor on average. According to EXPO2027 website, the world's fair would have an estimated economic impact of 2 billion dollars.

This could be huge for Minnesota. So many people from all over the world coming to the expo, dining, staying in hotels, and exploring other parts of Minnesota, and the rest of the U.S. while they are here. The expo generally goes on for about 3 months.

The proposed site would be near the Mall of America and the airport. You can see the renderings from KARE 11 here. The theme for the EXPO would be "Healthy People, Health Planet: Wellness and Well-Being for All."

A decision on where the World's Fair expo will be held is expected to be made by June of 2023.

25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies