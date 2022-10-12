Granite City Pet Hospital Plans New Location in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Granite City Pet Hospital is planning on moving to a new location in south St.Cloud.

During Tuesday night's Planning Commission meeting, the board approved a Planned Unit Development for the business to move to the corner of Cooper Avenue South and 33rd Street South.

The Planning Commission held a public hearing on the topic last month and then tabled the vote so the applicant could continue to meet with neighbors.

Granite City Pet Hospital says its hours will be from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday with no evening or weekend hours. Their services include wellness care, sick patient visits, and urgent and ER visits.

Get our free mobile app

They also plan to offer a daycare with patients limited to 35 pets.

The hospital will employ between 22 and 25 people.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved the plan. It now goes to the St. Cloud City Council for a final vote.

Granite City Pet Hospital has been in St. Cloud since 1983. They are currently in their third location.