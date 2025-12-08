GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING UPDATE

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush earned third place at the Melrose “Defender” Tournament with 117.5 points and they earned nine medals.One championship by Sutton Kenning 215 and Jack Hamak 133 and Ethan Brott 215 both earned second place. Kayne Doering 107 and Noah Neuman 189 both earned place, Grady Doering 127 and Noah Orth 285 both took fourth and Connor Frederickson (139) took sixth place.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers won both duals at the Minnewaska Triangular, They defeated Minnewaska 51-14 and BOLD 71-0. Ethan Brinkman (107), Dalton Northway (114), Seth Ramsdell (127), Hayden Ramsdell (133), Axel Posterick (145), Colby Twardowski (172), Chaz Gwost (189), Ivan Petrich (215) and Landen Lashinski (285) all won both matches. The Flyers earned second place at the Edina “Hornets” Tournament with 217 points with eleven medal winners. Seth Ramsdell (1330 and Ivan Petrich (215) both earned championships. Ethan Brinkman (107), Dalton Northway (114), Sam Strack (121) Axel Posterick (145) and Kobi Cameron (160) earned second place. Colby Twardowski (172), Chaz Gwost (189) and Landon Lashinksi (285) both earned third place.

SARTELL SABRES

The Sabres defeated both Milaca-Faith Christian 50-13 and Glencoe-Silver Lake 49-20. They had eight that went 2-0, Noah Bartkowicz (107), Jack McGrew (121), Jace Gruber (114), Bodyn Molitor (127), Michael Kula (160), Barrett Leblanc (145), Carter Allen (215) and Peyton Allen (285). The Sabres earned fourth place with 156.5 points at the Big Lake “Hornets” Tournament with seven medal winners. Noah Barkowicz (107), Jayce Gruber (114) and Peyton Allen (285) all earned championships. Rowan Stewart (133) earned second place, Carter Allen (215) earned third place and Bradyn Molitor (127) and Cael Linn (139) both took fifth place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans earned ten medals at the HLWW tournament, five championships by Jaxon Lind 107, Trey Kraemer 114, Connor Faber 127 and Sawyer Minnerath 172. Mason Molitor 139, Kameron Moscho 145, Talen Kubesh 152 and Zander Bitker 189 all earned second place and Easton Rosenow 160 took fifth place. The Spartans went 1-1 at the Willmar “Cardinals” triangular, they were defeated by AAA Willmar 36-31 and they defeated Detroit Lakes 53-21. They had four that went 2–0, Trey Kraemer (107/114) Mason Molitor (139), Kameron Moscho (145) and Talen Kubesh (152). The Spartans earned second at the Morris “Tigers” tournament with 198 points with ten medal winners. Trey Kraemer (107), Connor Faber (121) and Kameron Moscho (145) all won championships. Carter Kremer (127) and Jalen Kubesh (152) both earned second. Carson Alvarado (172) and Gavin Reinhardt (215) both earned third place and Saywer Minnerath (172) and Jayden Garcia (160) both took fourth place.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned the championship at the Melrose “Defender” Tournament with thirteen place winners. Adrian Anaya 107, Tyson Meagher 114, Jamison Meagher 127, Roman Roberg 133 and Brayden Kierstead 139 all won championships. Ben Nething 107 and Daniel Flint both earned second place. Devon Schmidt 145, Mason Hanson 133 and Brice Messer 285 all took third place and Abe Nething 139, Nick Utsch and Sam Brick 285 all took fifth place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars took sixth place with 82 points at the Melrose “Defender” Tournament, they earned eight medals. Noah Jensen (114) and Noah DeRoo (145) and Aiden Mueller (160) all earned second place medals. McCoy Detloff (139) earned third place and Bryce Borgerding (107) took fifth place. Landon Deters (127), Jude Oeltjenbruns (133) and Jace Mueller (152) all took sixth place. The were defeated by KMS 61-9 and BHV/PP 24-54. Noah Jensen (114) won both of his matches.

KIMBALL CUBS

The Cubs earned nine medals at the HLWW “Lakers” round robin tournament. Mark Schiefelbein (160) and Garrett Rosenow (215) both earned championships. Lance Schiefelbein (107, Max Schiefelbein (139) both earned second place and Mike Looman (127) and Cody Hendricks (145) both earned third place and Frank Schiefelbein (172) took fourth place. The Cubs had two metal winnners at the Glencoe “Don Hall” tournament, Mark Schiefelbein (160) earned the championship and Garret Rosenow (215) earned second place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles took 7th place with 73 points at the Melrose “Defender” tournament with four medals winners. Nick Becker (285) and Ryder Schmidt (160) both earned championships, Cason DesMarais (121) earned second place and Brody Sieben (139) took fourth place and Blake Iverson (160) took sixth place. The Eagles earned five medals at the Morris tournament, Ryder Schmidt (160) and Nick Becker (285) both earned championships. Carson DesMarais (1210 and Torii Berg (133) both earned second place medals and Brody Sieben (139) earned third place.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals earned nine medals at the Grand Rapids tourney, including five championships. Jake Leners (215), Brayden Leners (285), Jackson Dietman (121), Brendan Mack (139) and Max Crowder (107). Levi Popp (107) and Ian Ratke (114) both earned second place medals. Brogan Mack (139) and Jordan Hawkins (172) both earned third place. The Royals were defeated by Milaca 48-15 and Pilager 42-33 at their home triangular. Max Croweder (114) and Jake Leners (215) won both matches.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons defeated North Branch 69-6 and ANML 61-9 at the Big Lake Triangular. They defeated Section 6AA rivals Becker 33-29.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers earned first place at the Big Lake “Hornets” tournament with 206.5 points. They earned fourteen medals, including five championships by LinkToops (145), Carter Young (152), Brayden Melby (1720 Brecken Andres (215). Jayden Zajac (189) and Henry Hoffman (285) both earned second place. Easton Stangl (114) earned third place, Tripp Toops (107), Brad Tanner (189) and Blake Virnig (160), Grady Young (139) all took fourth place and Eli Gafke (172) took sixth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm took 14th place with 37.5 points at the St. Michael “Knights” Tournament with two medal winners. Carter Pesta (152) earned third place and Jack Barz (172) took fifth place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies earned fifth place with 91 points at the Melrose “Defenders” tournament with six medals winners. Connor Plumski (189) and Bert Schulte (152 both earned championships. Dylan Hofforth (1720 and Braeden Giese (127) both earned third place, Colton Carlson (121) took fourth. The Huskies earned seventh place with 80.5 points at the Big Lake “Hornets” Tournament with seven medal winners. Connor Plumski (189) earned the championship and Braeden Geise (127) earned second place. Bert Schulte (152) took fourth, Colton Carlson (121), Blake Iverson (160) and Dylan Hoffarth (172) all took fifth place and Tyler Plumski (152) took sixth.