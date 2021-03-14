High School Scores 3-13-21
Saturday's high school sports results from around central Minnesota:
Boys Basketball:
Alexandria 104, Tech 72
Rocori 68, Becker 53
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 43, Holdingford 42
Girls Basketball:
Detroit Lakes 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53
Willmar 66, Big Lake 38
Boys Hockey:
Cathedral 4, Thief River Falls 1
Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Prairie Centre 1
St. Cloud 6, Alexandria 3
Warroad 3, Little Falls 1
Girls Hockey:
Northern Tier 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1
Alexandria 5, Willmar 2
Moorhead 6, Buffalo/Maple Lake 1
Brainerd/Little Fall 3, Roseau 2