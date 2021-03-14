High School Scores 3-13-21

Saturday's high school sports results from around central Minnesota:

Boys Basketball:

Alexandria 104, Tech 72

Rocori 68, Becker 53

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 43, Holdingford 42

Girls Basketball:

Detroit Lakes 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53

Willmar 66, Big Lake 38

Boys Hockey:

Cathedral 4, Thief River Falls 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Prairie Centre 1

St. Cloud 6, Alexandria 3

Warroad 3, Little Falls 1

Girls Hockey:

Northern Tier 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

Alexandria 5, Willmar 2

Moorhead 6, Buffalo/Maple Lake 1

Brainerd/Little Fall 3, Roseau 2

