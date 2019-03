High School Holidays Sports Schedule; December 27

Boys Hockey:

Granite City Hockey Showcase:

Sartell vs. Monticello, 11:30am

River Lakes vs. Providence, 1:45pm

Cathedral vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 5pm

Tech-Apollo vs. Northfield, 7:15pm

Girls Hockey:

Schwan's Cup

St. Cloud vs. Totino Grace, noon

Hastings Invite

River Lakes vs. Park of Cottage Grove, 5pm

Boys Basketball:

Crusader Christmas Classic @ Cathedral

Braham vs. Litchfield, 2pm

Cathedral vs. Concordia Academy, 3:30pm

Pierz vs. Watertown-Mayer, 5:30pm

Mandan (ND) vs. Melrose, 7pm

Girls Basketball:

Tech Invitational

Worthington vs. Tech, 1pm

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Grand Rapids, 2:45pm

Sauk Centre vs. Detroit Lakes, 4:30pm

ROCORI vs. Braham, 6:15pm