Top seeded Dodge County defeated 8th seeded River Lakes 2-0 Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in the girls hockey Class A State Tournament Quarterfinals. Nora Carstensen of Dodge County scored goals in the 1st and 2nd periods. River Lakes goaltender Kaydence Roeske had 33 saves.

Get our free mobile app

River Lakes is 14-13-1 and will play Proctor-Hermantown today at 3pm in the Consolation Semifinals at TRIA Rink.