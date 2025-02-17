River Lakes Back at State Hockey Tournament

The River Lakes Stars are back in the Class A State Girls Hockey tournament for the 3rd time in 5 years and first time since 2022 after posting a 4-0 win over Willmar in Alexandria in the Section 2-A Championship last Friday. River Lakes head coach Andrew Marod joined me on WJON. He says as a player and coach he was a combined 0-7 in section finals until the win Friday. Marod says he and the team are super excited about this opportunity.

River Lakes is a co-op of 7 schools and currently includes varsity players from ROCORI, Paynesville, New London-Spicer, Eden Valley-Watkins and Albany. St. John's Prep and Brooten-Belgrade-Elrosa are also a part of the co-op but don't currently have players on the team. Marod says there are challenges with kids from so many different schools but these girls have been playing 7 to 8 years together and are reaping the benefits of the work they've put in.

2025 River Lakes Stars Girls Hockey (photo courtesy of Mitch Dorr) 2025 River Lakes Stars Girls Hockey (photo courtesy of Mitch Dorr) loading...

Marod says senior goaltender Kaydence Roeske is one of the best goaltenders in the state and he calls her their "anchor" because without her, they would sink. He indicates a lot of their offense goes through top goal scorer Sophia Hess, who scored all 4 of their goals in the section final. Other top contributors include Peyton Roeske, Abby Storms, Ayla McLellan, Adelie Greeley, Madison Wendlandt and Sophie Olson.

River Lakes is seeded #8 in the Class A State Tournament with a 14-12-1 record this season and will play top seeded Dodge County Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in the State Quarterfinals. Marod says he's surprised Warroad wasn't the #1 seed because they were ranked #1 all year according to numerous sources. Dodge County is 21-3-2.

Marod says they beefed up their schedule this season with 8 Class AA opponents and a road game at top ranked Warroad in January. He says the schedule of tough opponents prepared them for section play and now this State Tournament opportunity. Marod says they are happy with what they've accomplished but they aren't done yet.

River Lakes Stars Roster:

Number Name Position Year Greeley, Adelie 10 Hatlestad, Dalayne 12 Olson, Adeline 10 Olson, Sophia Olson 10 Woelfel, Madyson 11 2 OLSON, ADDIE Left Defense 10 3 WENDLANDT, MADISON Right Wing 12 5 STORMS, ABBY Right Wing 12 6 MCLELLAN, AYLA Left Wing 12 7 SCHRIEBER-HORN, MAKAYLA Left Defense 11 8 HATLESTAD, DALAYNE Right Defense 11 10 LARSON, BRIA Left Wing 9 11 ROESKE, PEYTON Center 8 12 RUHOFF, HAILEY Left Defense 11 13 VETTLESON, LUCY Left Wing 12 14 OLSON, SOPHIE Center 9 15 GREELEY, ADELIE Right Wing 9 18 ST. JOHN, KIENNA Center 12 20 HESS, SOPHIA Left Wing 12 26 BARTEN, KINLEY Right Defense 8 31 ROESKE, KAYDENCE Goalie 12 33 MEED, KARINA Center 11 34 WIMMER, GRETCHEN Right Wing 9 35 ROSENGREN, JALEY Goalie 10 36 KORNECK, MILLIE Right Defense 11

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Andrew Marod, it is available below.