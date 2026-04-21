HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

MONDAY APRIL 20th

ELK RIVER ELKS 6 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 4

The Elks out hit the Huskies eight to three and they played solid defense. Starting pitcher for the Elks was Blake Centerwall, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cooper Hanson threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Elks offense was led by Owen Stockman went 1-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had one walk. Tommy Olson went 1-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Lincoln Trushenski went 1-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Joey Robeck went 2-4 with a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cooper Hanson went 2-3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Blake Carlson went 1-4, David Mulcahy was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Kaden Martineau had a walk.

The Crush startling pitcher was Gerald Hanle, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Orion Preisler threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts and Ellis Barnes threw one inning, he issued one walk.

The Crush offense was led by Jared Laudenbach, he went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Addison Dobowey went 1-2 for a RBI and two walks, Gerald Hanle had a walk and a stolen base and Everett Stine had a walk and he scored a run. Carter Williams and Andrew Brown both went 1-4, Jackson was hit by a pitch and Ellis Barnes had a stolen base.

BECKER BULLDOGS 5 PRINCETON TIGERS 3

The Bulldogs out hit the Tigers eight to five, including a double and very good pitching performance by Hunter Pietrowski, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Cody Deters, he went 2-3 for two RBIs and Riley Girard went 1-3 for a RBI. Ethan Obermoller went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Rimmer was credited for a RBI. Isaac Guck went 1-2, with three stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs and Jack Fischer went 1-4. Anthony Rimmer went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch Hunter Pietrowski had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher was N. Peters, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Both S.Geisler and M. Haller both threw one inning.

The Tigers offense was led by S. Seisler, he went 1-3 for a RBI and J. Cristopher had a walk and he was credited for a RBI. N. Peters went 1-3 and he scored a run and C. Nelson went 1-2 with a walk. G. Peck went 1-3 and L. Bratulie went 1-1 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and C. Hope scored a run.

SAUCK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 4 SARTELL SABRES 3

The Storm and Sabres both collected four hits, including one double and they did put up four runs in the sixth inning. Owen Gates threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nolan Black threw one inning, he issued one walk.

The Storm offense was led by Gavin Peterson went 1-3 for a RBI and Brody Sabin went 2-3 with a double and he scored a run. Griffin Rothstein went 1-3 and he scored a run and Owen Gales had two walks. Isaac Miller had a walk and Carter Riedeman scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Nolan Hemker, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Landon Fish threw 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Sabres offense was led by Jackson Knott, he went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and Trevor Schlangen went 2-3 for a RBI and a stolen base. Nolan Hemker went 1-4 with a stolen base and Mateo Gegura had two walks, one stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Thompson had two walks, one stolen base and he scored a run, Keaton Landowski had two walks, two stolen bases and he scored a run and Matt Schreiner had a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 8 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 3

The Falcons out hit the Eagles six to four, including a triple and a double. Noah Gapinski started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts and Von Murphy threw one inning, he issued one walk.

The Falcons offense was led by Noah Gapinski, he went 1-4 with a triple for two RBIs and Jack Abfalter went 1-2 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Brynn went 2-2 for a RBI and Von Murphy had a walk, one stolen base, a walk, he scored a run and he was credited for a RBI. Brody Kipka went 2-4 with a double and he scored a run and Teddy Rasmussen was hit by a pitch, he scored a run and he was credited for a RBI, Jordan Lewandoski had a walk and he scored a run and Porter Lehrer had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Nick Becker, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gabe Schmidt threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryce Neiman threw 1/3 inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Brayden Becker went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryce Neiman went 1-3 for a RBI, one walk and two stolen bases. Jack Portner went 1-3 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Torii Berg had a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Blake Glenn went 1-4 with a stolen base and Max Torborg had a walk and he scored a run.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 5 ALBANY HUSKIES 4

The Huskers were out hit by the Huskies, twelve to eight, they collected a triple, a double and a sacrifice fly. Masyn Patrick threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. B. Ulik threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. B. Schmacher threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskers offense was led by Masyn Patrick, he went 2-4 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jacob Worlie went 1-3 for two RBIs and a walk and Brodi Huls went 3-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Maverick Novitzki went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, Jaxon Bartkowski, A. Dincau and B. Ulik all had a walk and B. Kurtz scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was A. Orbeck, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. T. Fredricks threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Connor Plumski, he went 2-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. C. Venssen went 4-4 with a double for a RBI and a stolen base. W. Schmitz went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. J. Allen went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and C. Habben went 1-3 with a walk. A. Onbeck went 1-4, H. Linn went 1-3 with a walk and K. Holm had a sacrifice and a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 9 WDC WOLVERINES 2

The Pioneers out hit the Wolverines eight to four, including three doubles and they took advantage of seven walks. Link Toops starting on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Grady Young threw two innings to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pioneers offense was led by Grady Young, he went 3-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Danny Litke went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs and Sawyer Lochner

had four walks, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Bo Woitalla went 2-5 with two doubles for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jackson Thielen went 1-4 with a stolen base and Brecken Andres had two walks and he scored two runs. Preston Saehr was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs, Link Toops was hit by a pitch, Connor Hennessy had a walk. Trutwin scored a run.

The Wolverines starting pitcher was Cayden Kenney, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Logan Seelhammer threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Wolverines offense was led by Hunter Sweere went 2-3 for a RBI and N. Drange went 1-2 for a RBI and a walk. Jayden Kenney went 1-3 and he scored a run and B. Haverkamp had a walk and he scored a run.