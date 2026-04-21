COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP

MONDAY APRIL 20th

SCTCC CYCLONES 8 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 2

The Cyclones out hit the Warriors ten to five, including a pair of triples and a

sacrifice fly, they were aided by six walks. Clay Faber, a righty sophomore, threw

five innings to earn the win, he gave up four singles, two runs, three walks and he

recorded a strikeout. Leo Duske a righty freshman threw two innings to close it

out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Luke Illies, from BBE HS, he went 1-3 with a

triple for two RBIs. Ben Rothstein from SRR HS went 1-3 for two RBIs, a walk and

a stolen base. Jaxon Barker went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a walk and

he scored two runs. Easton Peters, from Monticello HS went 1-3 for a RBI, a walk

and he scored a run. Carter Gmahl from Mora HS went 2-4 with a triple and he

scored two runs. Luke Dam went 3-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two

runs. Josh Kingery from ACGC HS went 1-1 with three walks and he scored two

runs.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Brennan Fictum, he threw four innings, he

gave up eight hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Brandon Carlson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Warriors offense was led by Joe Liebl went 1-2 for a RBI and a walk and

Nolan Eischens went 3-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Elliot

Domagala went 1-4, Luke Kester had two walks and he scored a run, Blake

Morrison was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and Kael Nelson was hit by a pitch.

SCTCC CYCLONES 5 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 2

The Cyclones out hit the Warriors six to four, including a big double and they took

advantage of seven walks. Nick Nordeen a righty freshman threw four innings,

he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Luke

Illies threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one walk and he

recorded four strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Carter Gmahl, he went 1-3 for two RBIs, with a

walk and he scored a run. Josh Kingery had two walks and was credited for a

RBI and Jaxon Barker had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch.

Landon Neiman went 1-2 with a double, a stolen base and he had a walk and

Carson McCain went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Ben Rothstein went

1-2, with two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Luke Dam went 1-3 with a

walk. AJ Galvin went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Dylan Kluis threw 5 1/2 innings, he gave up six

hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brody Wixon threw

2/3 of an inning he gave up two walks.

The Warriors were led on offense by Blake Morris, he went 2-3 for a RBI and

Elliot Domagala went 1-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a

run. Joe Liebl went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Luke Kester had a walk and

was credited for a RBI. Nolan Eischens had two walks, a stolen base, he was hit

by a pitch and he scored a run and Luke Jeseritz had a walk.

FERGUS FALLS CC SPARTANS 10 BRAINERD CC RAIDERS 1

The Spartans out hit the Raiders ten to five, including a triple and a walk. Drew

Overby started on the mound for the Spartans, he threw seven innings to earn

the win. He gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded nine

strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Hunter Clifford went 1-2 with a triple for two

RBIs, a walk, he scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch. Keaton Dickie went

2-3 for a RBI, two walks a stolen base and he scored one run. Halen Jonas went

3-4 with a double for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Ero Limppa

went 1-4 for a RBI and Jakob Hansen went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored

a run. Carson Bussell went 1-4, Pete O’Kimosh went 1-4 and he scored a run,

Shawn Rowe Harris had a walk and he scored a run and Brody Bose had a walk

and three stolen bases.

The Raiders starting pitcher was Nate Salinger, he threw six innings, he gave up

eight hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Marshall Kalm

threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he had one

strikeout.

The Raiders offense was led by Nate Solinger went 1-3 with a double, a walk and

he scored a run. Ethan Guck went 1-3 for a RBI and John Buiehn went 1-3.

Joaquin Magee went 1-3, Tristan Wilson was hit by a pitch and he had a walk

Anthony Mitchell had a walk and Connor Ausland went 1-1.

BRAINERD RAIDERS 11 FERGUS FALLS CC SPARTANS 10

The Raiders out hit the Spartans fourteen to ten, including a home run, a triple

and a double. The Raiders starting pitcher was Nathan Priebe, he threw five

innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he

recorded seven strikeouts. No 5 threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three

runs and one walk. T. Wilson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, and

he recorded one strikeout.

The Raiders offense was led by Ethan Guck, he went 2-4 with a home run for five

RBIs and Anthony Michelin went 3-3 with a triple for three RBIs, a walk and he

scored a run. Nate Salinger went 1-2 for a RBI, he had a walk, he was hit by pitch

and he scored three runs and Connor Ausland went 1-4 with a double. John

Biehn went 2-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Alex Thoma went 1-4 and he

scored a run, Tim Marcus had two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored

three runs and Joaquin Magee had a walk and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Ero Lamppa, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave

up six hits, six runs and one walk. L. Hammer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two

hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. K. Tippy gave up two

hits, two runs and a walk.

The Spartans offense was led by Pete O’Kimosch went 4-4 with a home run for

five RBIs and Brody Bose went 2-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs.

Hunter Cliff went 3-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored three runs and

Keaton Dickie went 1-3 with two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Carson

Russell went 2-4 with a double and Shawn Rowe-Harris went 1-3 with a walk and

he scored a run. Halen Jonas went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run

MINOT BEAVERS 15 SCSU HUSKIES 6

The Beavers out hit the Huskies, fifteen to seven, including two home runs, and

two doubles and they were aided by eight walks. Colton Bagshaw started on the

mound for the Beavers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three

hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Seth Dietz threw one

inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one

strikeout. Jack Siebert threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and one

walk and Conner Medrin threw one inning and he gave up a walk.

The Beavers offense was led by Noah Madas, he went 3-5 with a home run and a

double for six RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Michael Williamson went

5-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Wyatt Toth went 1-4

with a double for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Cowan Meyer

went 1-4 for two RBIs, two walks and he scored a run and and Oscar Pegg went

1-4 for a RBI. Vinnie Gates went 2-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run,

Jorey Anderson went 2-4 and Jake Orthmer had three walks and he scored a

run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was AJ Price, he threw one inning, he gave up two

hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Eamonn Mulhern

threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded

two strikeouts. Grant Marshall threw 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, Brayden

Stunbecker threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he

recorded three strikeouts. Nolan Kiahle threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one

run and he recorded two strikeouts and William Hess threw one inning, he

recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Austin Baumhover, he went 1-3 for a RBI and he

had two walks and Hayden Frank went 2-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored

a run. Wyatt Tweet went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run and Liam Moreno

had a walk, he scored a run and he was credited for a RBI. Ryan Cahoon was hit

by a pitch and he scored a run, Max Robinson went 3-4 with a double and he

scored two runs and Dawson Schmidt had a pair of walks.

ALEXANDRIA CC LEGENDS 11 ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 4

The Legends out hit the Golden Rams thirteen to three, including a triple and a pair of sacrifice flys. The Legends starting pitcher was Alex Blaine, he threw four innings 2/3 innings, to earn the win. He gave up two hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Hudson Stein gave up four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Olson threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Carson Davis, he had a sacrifice fly for thee RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Mueller went 2-4 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored two runs. Kobe Snyder went 4-5 for two RBIs and Sam Ovsak went 2-3 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Colby Hanson went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Gabriel Cabrera went 3-3 and he scored two runs. Jonah DeJong was credited for a RBI, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Matthew Bryant went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Carson Schmaltz had a stolen base.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was Zane Christianson, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Matt Batman threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gabe Smith threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Collin Tollefson went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Antonio Rivera went 1-3 for a RBI and he had one walk and Carson Shave had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Cole Swift went 1-3 with two walks and he scored a run and Isaiah Mead had a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Brett Leabch had two walks, Ramon Perez had two walks and he scored a run and Evan Krogen had a walk.

ANOKA GOLDEN RAMS 4 ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 1

The Golden Rams out hit the Legends ten to five, including a double and a sacrifice fly. Preston Theilke started on the mound for the Golden Rams, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carson Shaver threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Caden Johnson, he went 3-4 with two RBIs and he scored a run and Ramon Perez went 1-1 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Collin Tollefson went 1-4 for a RBI and a walk and Isaiah Mead went 2-3 and he scored a run. Brett Leach went 2-4, Evan Grover went 1-1, Cole Swift had two walks and he scored a run and Will Ambrose had a walk.

The Legends starting pitcher Matt Bryant threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Bennett Hylla, he went 2-3 with a double and he scored a run and Caden Evers went 2-2 with a double, a walk and a stolen base. Kobe Snyder went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base, Sam Ovsak and Jonah DeJong both had a walk.