Prep Sports Scores and Schedule &#8211; Tuesday, April 21st

Prep Sports Scores and Schedule – Tuesday, April 21st

PHOTO: Gamefocus Photography

The Cathedral softball team topped Little Falls 10-0 in a five-inning game on Monday. The win improves the Crusaders to 6-0 on the season.

Sadie Meyer and CJ Jerzak each had three hits and each scored a pair of runs, while Tayla Vought, Kyah Koenig and Keira Alexander each registered a pair of hits.

Berkley Mathiasen and Alexander combined for the shutout on the mound for CHS.

Cathedral is the #1 ranked team in Class AA and will host Albany on Tuesday in Waite Park.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR MONDAY, APRIL 20th: 

St. Cloud 5, Sartell 4
Cathedral 10, Little Falls 0

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

St. Cloud @ Willmar
ROCORI @ Brainerd
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
Albany @ Cathedral

BASEBALL 

MONDAY'S SCORES 

Elk River 6, St. Cloud 4
Holdingford 5, Albany 4
Becker 5, Princeton 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Sartell 3

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE 

Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
St. Cloud @ ROCORI
Detroit Lakes @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Milaca

11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned

Categories: St. Cloud News

More From 1390 Granite City Sports