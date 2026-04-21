Prep Sports Scores and Schedule – Tuesday, April 21st
The Cathedral softball team topped Little Falls 10-0 in a five-inning game on Monday. The win improves the Crusaders to 6-0 on the season.
Sadie Meyer and CJ Jerzak each had three hits and each scored a pair of runs, while Tayla Vought, Kyah Koenig and Keira Alexander each registered a pair of hits.
Berkley Mathiasen and Alexander combined for the shutout on the mound for CHS.
Cathedral is the #1 ranked team in Class AA and will host Albany on Tuesday in Waite Park.
OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR MONDAY, APRIL 20th:
St. Cloud 5, Sartell 4
Cathedral 10, Little Falls 0
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
St. Cloud @ Willmar
ROCORI @ Brainerd
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
Albany @ Cathedral
ROCORI @ Brainerd
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
Albany @ Cathedral
BASEBALL
MONDAY'S SCORES
Elk River 6, St. Cloud 4
Holdingford 5, Albany 4
Becker 5, Princeton 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Sartell 3
Holdingford 5, Albany 4
Becker 5, Princeton 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Sartell 3
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
St. Cloud @ ROCORI
Detroit Lakes @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Milaca
St. Cloud @ ROCORI
Detroit Lakes @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Milaca