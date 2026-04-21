The Cathedral softball team topped Little Falls 10-0 in a five-inning game on Monday. The win improves the Crusaders to 6-0 on the season.

Sadie Meyer and CJ Jerzak each had three hits and each scored a pair of runs, while Tayla Vought, Kyah Koenig and Keira Alexander each registered a pair of hits.

Berkley Mathiasen and Alexander combined for the shutout on the mound for CHS.

Cathedral is the #1 ranked team in Class AA and will host Albany on Tuesday in Waite Park.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR MONDAY, APRIL 20th:

St. Cloud 5, Sartell 4

Cathedral 10, Little Falls 0

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE



ROCORI @ Brainerd

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell

Albany @ Cathedral St. Cloud @ WillmarROCORI @ BrainerdSauk Rapids-Rice @ SartellAlbany @ Cathedral

BASEBALL

MONDAY'S SCORES

Elk River 6, St. Cloud 4

Holdingford 5, Albany 4

Becker 5, Princeton 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Sartell 3

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Cloud @ ROCORI

Detroit Lakes @ Sartell

Cathedral @ Milaca