Pack Up the Blue: Minnesota City Votes to Disband Police Force

After the city's five-person police force was reduced to three last fall before 2 officers resigned in January to reduce the force to a single officer, the Moose Lake City Council voted to disband the police force entirely.

Ellissa Owens - the city administrator - said, "Public safety would have made up a major portion of Moose Lake's $2.8 million 2024 budget — about $900,000 for a five-person force and part-time administrative support." Moose Lake mayor Ted Shaw said that he was disappointed by the vote.

Instead of having a city police force, Moose Lake will contract their law enforcement from the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.

Half of Moose Lake's population includes prisoners of a Minnesota Correctional Facility, as well as members of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program.

Another Minnesota Police Force Disbanded

Just last August, the small town of Goodhue saw their entire police force - including the chief - resign, leading to the dissolution of the town's police department.

Budget Woes During a Minnesota State Budget Surplus?

The news is particularly surprising because of Minnesota's multi-year budget surplus. Moose Lake mayor Ted Shaw said that, "...there is a real problem with inflation and budget and state supports". He concluded, "Something isn't right".

To reiterate, both Moose Lake and Goodhue still receive law enforcement; they just don't have a city police force.

Moose Lake is the "Agate Capital of the World". It's home to the world's largest agate, weighing 108 pounds.

Goodhue is home to the 2003 and 2007 Class A State Football Champions, as well as the Class A State Champion girls basketball team (2016 and 2017).

