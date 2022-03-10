Here&#8217;s How Much These Everyday Items Cost Per Gallon [GALLERY]

Here’s How Much These Everyday Items Cost Per Gallon [GALLERY]

Naomi Baker, Getty Images

The price of gas set an all time record in the United States on Tuesday, reaching $4.25 before going up even more on Wednesday to $4.31. The price of gas just last week was $3.72.

We pay a lot of attention to the cost of gas... but how much would these everyday items cost per gallon?

Getty Images
loading...

Starbucks Coffee: $44.96/gallon 

Getty Images for FIJI Water
loading...

Fiji Bottled Water: $14.35/gallon 

 

loading...

Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing: $41.44/gallon 

Getty Images
loading...

Chik-Fil-A Sauce (bottled): $33.52/gallon 

Getty Images
loading...

Heinz Ketchup: $17.56/gallon 

Getty Images
loading...

Bouja at Church of the Holy Spirit: $17.00/gallon

Getty Images
loading...

Pepsi (cans): $6.10/gallon 

Getty Images
loading...

Prego Pasta Sauce: $14.25/gallon 

Getty Images
loading...

Peanut Butter: $23.12/gallon

loading...

Grape Jelly: $48.51/gallon

Getty Images for Febreze
loading...

Febreeze: $66.76/gallon

Getty Images
loading...

Beer @ $4.25/pint: $34/gallon 

loading...

Dawn Dish Soap: $34.61/gallon

loading...

Mayonnaise: $17.02/gallon 

loading...

Coffee Mate Creamer: $15.96/gallon 

loading...

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce: $13.21/gallon

45 Movies Filmed In The State Of Minnesota

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top