Here’s How Much These Everyday Items Cost Per Gallon [GALLERY]

The price of gas set an all time record in the United States on Tuesday, reaching $4.25 before going up even more on Wednesday to $4.31. The price of gas just last week was $3.72.
We pay a lot of attention to the cost of gas... but how much would these everyday items cost per gallon?
Starbucks Coffee: $44.96/gallon
Fiji Bottled Water: $14.35/gallon
Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing: $41.44/gallon
Chik-Fil-A Sauce (bottled): $33.52/gallon
Heinz Ketchup: $17.56/gallon
Bouja at Church of the Holy Spirit: $17.00/gallon
Pepsi (cans): $6.10/gallon
Prego Pasta Sauce: $14.25/gallon
Peanut Butter: $23.12/gallon
Grape Jelly: $48.51/gallon
Febreeze: $66.76/gallon
Beer @ $4.25/pint: $34/gallon
Dawn Dish Soap: $34.61/gallon
Mayonnaise: $17.02/gallon
Coffee Mate Creamer: $15.96/gallon
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce: $13.21/gallon
