Suicide Prevention Training in St. Cloud on Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- You can learn more about suicide prevention at an event in St. Cloud this Saturday.

Spokesman Cortez Riley says the Central Minnesota Suicide Prevention Coalition is holding an informational event.

The Lethal Means Suicide Prevention Training will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Whitney Senior Center.

You'll learn about the intentional voluntary practice to reduce suicide risk by limiting access to those means.

The event is free.