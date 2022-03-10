Big Lake’s FREE Outdoor Movie Nights Are BACK!

Find your lawn chair and best movie-watching blanket and prepare for outdoor movie nights to be back for the spring season!

Big Lake just announced it's bringing back Movie In The Park(ing) Lot to Big Lake Lakeside Park! The first event of the summer series kicks off on Friday, May 20th with a showing of 'Luca'.

The parking lot will officially open at 8 p.m. and the movie will actually start at dusk, closer to 9 p.m. If the weather is bad, they'll reschedule the event for a later date.

You don't have to sign up in advance or anything--just show up and get ready to watch a free movie under the stars. What a cool activity for the family!

Larger vehicles will be directed to park in the back of the lot due to sight-line obstruction. For safety reasons, you will not be permitted to sit on top of your vehicle, but you can sit in the back of a pick-up truck or in an open tailgate or hatchback.

All headlights will need to be turned off before the movie starts. You can hear the movie through your own FM radio.

You can bring your own food to the event but concessions will be available for purchase from Gouda Q Mister Lemonade and Kettlecorn.

Big Lake Lakeside Park is located at 101 Lakeshore Drive in Big Lake.

Last year, the public was asked to physically distance their vehicles and follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines. This year, they haven't mentioned any specific COVID-19 protocol.

