Backwards Bread Co. in St. Cloud is teaming up with the organization Feeding Area Children Together for an annual charity fundraiser called 'Dough for Dollars'.

Starting March 15th, the bread company will donate seven percent of its bread sales to Feeding Area Children Together (FACT).

According to the 'Dough for Dollars' official Facebook event page, FACT is a 100 percent volunteer-run organization that was started by moms and dads from St. Cloud in 2017, "over a shared concern for the students struggling with food insecurity in their children's school."

Right now, the organization provides meals to three local school districts including; St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids/Rice, and Sartell/St. Stephen. The goal is to fight childhood hunger. They also provide meals before weekends and holiday breaks, and they have FACT pantries in the school.

FACT Pantries are stocked with essentials like; cereal, instant oatmeal, pancake mix, pasta/pasta sauce, rice, canned beans, macaroni and cheese, canned veggies, flour, sugar, infant formula, and more. They also carry non-food items like; toothpaste, soap, shampoo/conditioner, chapstick, diapers, deodorant, and more.

Their FACT PACKS provide students and their families with full meals and quality snacks. A $25 donation will help provide complete meals to five children for a whole weekend.

According to the FACT website, one in every five students in central Minnesota does not know where their next meal will come from.

You can help out by making a donation right to FACT, or by picking up a few goodies from Backwards Bread Co. through Saturday, March 19 at 1 p.m.

Backwards Bread Co. is located at 3360 Southway Drive in St. Cloud. You can learn more about FACT on their official website.

