November Teacher Of The Month: Tina Douvier Of Rice Elementary

Congratulations to November's 'Teacher of the Month,' Tina Douvier! Ms. Douvier is a Kindergarten teacher and was nominated by her student Audra:

I love going to class every day. Mrs. Douvier teaches me letters, numbers and reads us the Pigeon books. I was very nervous starting kindergarten, but now I love going to Mrs. Douvier's after Kids Club. She makes all of us kids happy to be in her class. Yeah, I think that's it. Thanks

We showed up to Ms. Dovier's classroom on Thursday to surprise her and her students with the great news that she had been selected as our Teacher of the Month!

Our winning teacher takes home a plaque from All Star Trophy & Awards and Gift Certificates to Coyote Moon Grille, Little Ceasars of St. Cloud, Great Harvest Bread Company and Pearl Ridge Cake Shop!

If you know of an educator who is consistently going above and beyond the call of duty, you can nominate them for Teacher of the Month HERE.

It could be your child's teacher, someone who taught you in the past that made an impact on your life, your neighbor who is a teacher... really, any instructor who you feel deserves some extra kudos. You don't need to write a novel to nominate someone, a couple of sentences will do, so don't be nervous!

