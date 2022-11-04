CONGRATULATIONS SHERI!

We have another Dream Getaway Winner! Join me in congratulating Sheri from Alexandria.

I spoke with Sheri this morning. She was working when she received our phone call, and I think we completely took her by surprise. You can listen to that phone call by clicking on the player below.

WHERE WILL SHE GO?

Sheri says she has no idea where she wants to go exactly, but Hawaii did come to mind. I asked her who she might bring with her, and her answer was, "Well...I suppose I have to bring my hubby..." I said, "Actually you don't have to do anything! You can bring whoever you want!" I'm pretty sure that her Hubby will be as excited as Sheri is.

DREAM GETAWAY 66 COULD BE YOURS

So you didn't win Dream Getaway 65, and that makes you happy for Sheri, but sad for you. The good news is that Dream Getaway 66 starts on Monday, November 7th! We'll even have App codes available for you over the Thursday and Friday of Thanksgiving weekend.

We wish Sheri great travels and look forward to meeting our next Dream Getaway winner. Who will it be?

HOW TO PLAY

Be ready Monday morning, November 7th, 2022. We will be giving out code words at 9:20 am, 1:20 pm, and 4:20 pm. You'll also receive an App only code word that you can get by downloading our 98.1 App today. It's free and if you take the time to opt-in for Contest Alerts, we may send you a reminder when the code words are on the way. Good luck!

