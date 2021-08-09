Have You Ever Had “To Go” This Bad?

WHAT'S WRONG WITH THIS PICTURE?

Have you been to the new Tumble Fresh Coin Laundry in St. Cloud? I haven't had a need to stop by yet, but it looks very nice. It's probably one of the nicest laundry facilities I've ever seen.

They make doing your laundry pretty convenient, offering a safe and convenient waiting area, with vending machines, video games, large TV screens and wi-fi. They also have wide isles and lots of folding table space, high efficient machines, and lots of extra large machines for those times when you need to wash bulky items like sleeping bags and comforters. Tumble Fresh Coin Laundry is a very nice, welcome business to the St. Cloud area, that many people appreciate having here in our city.

WHY WHY WHY?

I'm curious however, as if they have restrooms?

You would think a facility like this, that is super family friendly, and seemingly has thought of everything possible to make your laundry day a pretty exceptional day for the whole family, that they would also have restrooms.

The answer is YES. Of course they have restrooms. Someone may want to show this guy where they are. I'm pretty sure this is NOT the actual restroom area.

YOU CAN BE A STAR

I was driving down Division as I came up to a stop at the stoplight before you turn to Tumble Fresh, when I looked over to the left. I was thinking of how I really needed to get there and wash some of those comforters now that we have such a nice laundry facility, when I noticed this gentleman relieving himself for all of the world to see. I had to take a doubletake. Wow. Okay. He really is relieving himself right in front of one of the busiest streets in St. Cloud.

I realize that guys often just go wherever. I get it. But most guys don't do it in a busy location. I wonder if he really thought he was going around the corner where no one would see? I guess Tumble Fresh needs to post a note on this side of the building that says, "Smile and turnaround. Look behind you before you think about peeing here. You have an audience."

