Have You Checked Out This “Arcade Bar” in Minnesota?

When we live in this climate, and there are limited things to do during the winter months. That is, unless you love being outside and doing winter sport type things. Other than that, it can get pretty boring compared to the summer months.

When you find a place that is like a "one stop shop" type of place, it's nice not to have to go to dinner, then somewhere else for drinks. then maybe somewhere else for some entertainment. It's nice to just arrive, and stay there for the evening so you aren't out braving the cold, and slipping all over the place either driving or walking to the next destination.

There is a place in Minneapolis near Target Field where you can basically get everything you want in one spot. It's called Punch Bowl Social. They have vintage a arcade games like Pac Man, Frogger, Asteroids, and others. They have karaoke in one other area, plus they have made from scratch meals and some craft cocktails along with a selection of beers.

The description on their website says this:

They even have brunch on Sundays from 10 to noon. I love brunch. Probably my favorite meal that I have once in a blue moon. There are also reservation options available too. But that is just for the food part. As far as the games, that's first come, first served.

Overall, this seems like a place I would want to check out. It doesn't have to be winter, either. If you happen to go to a Twins game, maybe stay overnight nearby and check this place out the next day, or do a little "pre-game" the day of. Just a thought.

