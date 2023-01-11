Haws Elected to Third Term as School Board Chair

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A familiar face will lead the St. Cloud Area School Board.

Shannon Haws has been re-elected as chairperson of the board. This is her third year serving as the board chairperson of a school district she says has quite a lot to offer.

Haws will lead a veteran board, with Heather Weems the only new face after November’s election. She says the diversity of opinions and thoughts will help the board, and her challenge will be making sure everyone feels comfortable to speak.

In this year’s Minnesota legislature, Haws hopes the state will work to keep education funding at a pace with inflation. She also believes the state is starting to realize the importance of special education funding and will work to fund those programs fully.

Haws is also excited to work with Dr. Laurie Putnam, who succeeded Dr. Willie Jett as the Superintendent of District 742 last year.