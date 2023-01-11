Handling Garbage/Recycling in St. Cloud Due to Snow

The piles of snow at the end of St. Cloud driveways and snow piled up along curbs has additional consequences for St. Cloud residents. The heavy snow totals leave less area to place garbage and recycling at the end of our driveways. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud.

Hodel encourages St. Cloud residents to place their garbage bags at the end of the driveway and not on top of the piles of snow around it. She indicates this causes slow downs because the garbage collector needs to take more time to grab the bags. Hodel also encourages residents to make sure recycling and garbage carts stay out of roadways. She requests that residents clear out mail boxes and fire hydrants. Last Christmas Tree pick up is Monday, January 23. Residents can attached a yard bag or green bag to the tree, which acts as the pick up charge.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with conversation with St. Cloud Public Service Director Tracy Hodel it is available below.