Hat Trick From Spurgeon Propels Wild to 5-3 Win

The Minnesota Wild rallied three different times to come away with a road win against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

The Oilers took a 1-0 lead early in the opening period. Minnesota found the back of the net to tie 1-1, but Edmonton scored again before the frame ended.

In the second, the Oilers scored their third, but Minnesota rallied again to tie it up 3-3.

The Wild added two in the third period to put away the game 5-3.

Jared Spurgeon scored his first career hat trick in the win. Kevin Fiala and Carson Soucy each added a goal of their own.

Spurgeon's three goals were the final three for Minnesota, which rallied back from 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits to finish its fathers trip with an unblemished record.

The Wild improve to 29-24-7 and will host St. Louis on Sunday.