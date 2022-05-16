GSDC Connecting Sauk Rapids-Rice Students to Opportunity

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has formed a partnership to connect students to opportunity. Sauk Rapids-Rice High School is offering a job fair Friday from 10:20am to 1pm. This will be the 2nd job fair Sauk Rapids-Rice High School and the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has partnered to offer. My guests on WJON today consisted of Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, Josh Bauer, Sauk Rapids-Rice Business and Marketing Teacher/DECA Advisor and Sauk Rapids-Rice students and DECA members Emma Miller and Grace Loidolt. Cruikshank says it has been great to see the interest in this partnership grow and to let students know what opportunities are out there and hopefully hire some of those students to stay in the community.

This job fair will be for Sauk Rapids-Rice juniors and seniors and Josh Bauer says the employers participating in the event want to be involved in this and are exciting to be involved in this. Bauer says this is really a great opportunity for the students and local employers.

Students Emma Miller and Grace Loidolt presented to both the Sauk Rapids-Rice school board and the Sauk Rapids-Rice advisory board. Cruikshank says employers indicated that Miller and Loidolt impressed local employers. She says employers said Miller and Loidolt were more thorough than people in this job for a career, and included thinking of every detail. Miller and Loidolt both aspire to pursue marketing as a career. Miller says DECA helped her realize her career path.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Gail, Josh, Emma and Grace it is available below.