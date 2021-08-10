Group Suing for Right to Carry Guns at Minnesota State Fair

Recently we found out that the Minnesota State Fair, which is set to open on the 26th pf this month is probably going to be requiring masks indoors as well as possible capacity limits indoors. That wasn't the best news... just more of what we've all been dealing with for the last year and a half.

Now, they have said that they will be also checking everyone's bags at the gates as well as a metal detector. And that firearms will not be allowed at the fair. Now, this news.. that a group is planning to sue the fair for the right to conceal and carry at the fair. What could possibly go wrong?

Get our free mobile app

I have seen signs in many buildings/businesses that state that they do not allow firearms in their building. Why would this be any different? I get what the statement above is saying. There have been several shootings in the metro area over the last few months. The responsible firearm owner feels more comfortable and safer with their weapon on them. Since they have a permit, then that's ok, right? The problem is that it could also fall into the wrong hands. It happens.

Would the best solution be to let the police that have been hired to be security for the fair just be the ones to handle it? Do we need civilians with conceal and carry at the fair? What is the best answer?

According to the USNEWS site, the state fair had this statement... and nothing more.

I'm sure there will be more on this soon.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.