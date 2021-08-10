Mayo Clinic- Get Vaccinated or Get COVID
Just as things are starting to get back to some sort of normalcy where we can all start to do things together again, to be able to hug our loved ones, attend funerals or weddings, family reunions, see movies and concerts again, and anything that would include any sort of crowd whether small or large. Now, this new Delta variant of the COVID 19 virus is throwing a wrench into things.
This vaccination subject has now taken the place of the mask situation of last year . There are people who are all for it, and there are the people who are totally against it. And it seems like those same people who were against masking are the people totally against the vaccine. In most cases, anyway.
Whatever your reason is for not getting the vaccine, it seems like the kids are the ones who are suffering this time. Mostly because right now, kids under 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated. Going back to school could be a challenge.
The Mayo Clinic, one of the most respected medical authorities has an expert basically saying "get vaccinated or get covid". Specifically it's coming from pediatric infectious diseases physician, Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse through Bring me the News:
We do want kids to return to school, we know all the benefits of going to school. But right now, with what's going on in our country and in our communities with delta variant spread, you're really making a choice between getting vaccinated or getting COVID-19. This delta variant is just that contagious
Personally, I can see one reservation, at least. This is besides anyone's religious or medical reasons for not getting the vaccine. I think some people would feel more comfortable getting any of the vaccines if they were FDA approved. They are working on this now, as we speak. The U of M has said that as soon as that approval happens, all students and faculty will be required to be vaccinated.
You can see the entire interview/statements made by Dr. Nipunie Rajapaske below.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades