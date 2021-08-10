Town Ball Weekly

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

August 9th, 2021

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

REGION 11C (SARTELL)

REGION 11C Schedule

Friday August 13th (7:30)

Kimball Express vs. Watkins Clippers

Saturday August 14th

Monticello Polecats vs. Sartell Muskies (12:00)

Lake Cafe Big Lake vs. St. Joseph Joes (2:30)

Winners Play Saturday August 14th (5:30)

(State Qualifier)

PLAY IN GAME

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 4

(Wednesday August 4th @ Orthopedics Field)

The Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe from the Central Valley League the Nicks in the Region 11C play-in game. This was backed by nine hits, including three big doubles and a huge single in the bottom of the eighth inning to break the 4-4 tie. The starting pitcher for the Stone Poneys was righty Nate Nierenhausen, he threw 6 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Reese Johnson threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Will Kranz, he went 2-for-4 for two big RBIs, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. It was Will’s single in the eighth inning that drove in the go ahead run. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Josh Schaefer went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jackson Vos went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kalen Lewis went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jeff Amann went 1-for-4. Dylan Dezurik was hit by a pitch and he was credited for an RBI and Dylan Gerdes scored a run.

The NIcks starting pitcher was Nick Howen, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and three walks. Derek Kuechle threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Nicks offense was led by Dylan Rausch, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he earned two walks. Tanner Rausch went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Derek Kuechle went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Michael Bautch went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned two walks. Damien Lincoln went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Hunter Ahrens had a sacrifice bunt, Tyler Stanwick had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch and Alex Foehrenbacher scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 4 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2

Friday August 6th @ Sartell)

The Clippers of the Central Valley League defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley League the River Cats, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. Righty Justin Thompson started on the mound for the Clippers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by veteran Dan Berg, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brendan Ashton went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Justin Thompson went 1-for-4 with a double. Kevin Kramer went 3-for-5 with four stolen bases and he scored three runs. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger earned two walks, Carson Geislinger was hit by a pitch, Lincoln Haugen and Carter Block each earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the River Cats was righty Andy Nefs, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Augie Rodriquez threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-3 with a triple for an RBI. Jack Grell went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Jackson Layer went 1-for-4 and Justin Houge earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs.

LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 3 SARTELL MUSKIES 0

(Saturday August 7th @ Sartell)

The Lake Cafe of Big Lake defeated their rivals from the Sauk Valley League the Muskies, backed by seven hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher, righty Dallas Miller threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, no runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Lake Cafe was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Brandon Holthaus went 1-for-4 with a home run. Dallas Miller went 1-for-4 with a double and Matthew Chuba went 2-for-3 with a double. Tanner Teige went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-2 with a stolen base.

The Muskies starting pitcher, righty David Kroger threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran righty Adam Wenker threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and he earned a walk. Tim Burns, Brian Schellinger and Cody Partch all went 1-for-4. Jake Sweeter and Riley Arndt both earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 9 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7

(Saturday August 7th @ Sartell)

The Express of the Central Valley League defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley League the Stone Poneys, in a come from behind effort. They put up five runs in the eighth inning and they collected nine hits. Their starting pitcher Zach Dingmann threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw 2 2/3 innings, in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs an he issued three walks. Righty Jordan Joseph threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Express offense was led by Jordan Joseph went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Matt Friesen went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-2 and he earned three walks. Austin Ruehle earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Adam Beyer earned two walks and he scored a run and Cody Leither scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Max Koprek, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, five runs and three walks.

The offense was led by Teddy Flemming, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Shawn Lindsay went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Will Kranz went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kade Lewis went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Josh Schaefer went 1-for-5. Zack Overboe was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Jeff Amann had a sacrifice bunt, Kalen Lewis earned a walk and Chase Heying scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 3 ST. JOSEPH JOES 0

(Saturday August 7th @ Sartell)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Joes, backed by eight hits. Birthday boy, lefty Tanner Eckhart started on the mound for the Polecats, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Jason Axelberg, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaac Frandsen went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Cole Bovee went 2-for-4 and Keenan Macek was credited for an RBI. Braydon Hanson went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Joe Tupy went 1-for-4, Alex Otto earned a walk and he scored a run and Tanner Eckhart was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Joes was lefty Isaac Benesh, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Noah Bissett and Lukas Theisen both went 1-for-4 and Brandon Bissett went 1-for-3.

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 0 (7 Innings)

(Saturday August 7th @ Sartell)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the River Cats, backed by eight hits and aided by several River Cats errors. The starting pitcher for the Muskies was lefty David Deminsky, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Lefty Johnny Schumer threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Tim Burns, he went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Adam Schellinger went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Brian Schellinger went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Cody Partch went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Andrew Deters earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jake Sweeter earned a walk and Jace Otto went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill was hit by a pitch, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run, Riley Ahrndt earned a walk and he scored a run and Blake Haus earned a walk.

The River Cats starting pitcher Ty Carper threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Grell threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The River Cats were led on offense by Jack Grell, Jordan Picka and Callan Henkemeyer all went 1-for-3, Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-2 and Ty Carper earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 9 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 8 (15 Innings)

(Sunday August 8th @ Sartell)

The Joes of the Sauk Valley League defeated their League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by fourteen hits, including two doubles. This was a like a marathon, as the game went fifteen innings, over four hours. Their starting pitcher was Lukas Nyberg, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw six innings in relief, He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tanner Aleshire closed it out with three innings in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Aleshire, he went 5-for-7 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Bissett went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Brandon Bloch went 1-for-7 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-7 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 1-for-6 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-6, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Noah Bissett went 1-for-7, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. John Huebsch went 1-for-7 with a double and Sam Schneider earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Reece Johnson, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Chase Heying threw seven innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jackson Vos threw 6 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, thee walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by player/manager, veteran Jeff Amann, he went 4-for-7 with two doubles, for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Zack Overboe went 4-for-6 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch.

Kade Lewis went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Will Kranz went 2-for-8 for an RBI and he had a stolen base and Josh Schaefer earned a walk and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 1-for-7, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-6 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kalen Lewis earned two walks and he scored a run and Jackson Vos earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 0

(Sunday August 8th @ Sartell)

The Clippers of the Central Valley League defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley League the Lake Cafe of Big Lake, backed by eleven hits. Their starting pitcher was player/manager, veteran lefty Matt Geislinger. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just three hits, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by veteran Dan Berg, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Carter Block went 1-for-5. Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Justin Thompson went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Heath Kramer went 1-for-3.

The Lake Cafe starting pitcher was Mason Miller, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Preston Schlegel threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Matt Chuba threw 1 2/3 inning, he issued a walk and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense included Preston Schlegel went 1-for-4, Matt Chuba went 1-for-3, Trey Teige went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Dustin Wilcox earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 5 MONTICELLO POLECATS 0

(Sunday August 8th @ Sartell)

The Express of the Central Valley League defeated their rivals the Polecats from the Sauk Valley League, backed by six timely hits. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Ben Johnson, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Jordan Joseph threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Express offense was led you Cade Marquardt, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and veteran Adam Beyer had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Friesen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice fly, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-4 with a triple and Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Jordan Joseph went 1-for-4 and Ben Johnson earned a walk and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Brooks Marquardt earned a walk and Cody Leither scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Polecats was Alex Otto, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Ty Ulven threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued two walks and he gave up two runs. Michael Revenig threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Polecats offense was led by Jason Axelberg, Cal Schmitz and Tommy Blackstone all went 1-for-4. Isaac Frandsen went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Braydon Hanson earned two walks. Michael Olson, Cole Bovee and Michael Revenig all earned a walk.

REGION 15C (COLD SPRING)

REGION 15C SCHEDULE

Friday August 13th

Richmond Royals vs. Luxemburg Brewers (8:00)

Saturday August 14th

St. Martin Martins vs. Cold Spring Rockies (12:00)

Spring Hill Chargers vs. New Munich Silverstreaks (2:30)

Winners Play (5:00) State Qualifier

RICHMOND ROYALS 6 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4

(Friday August 6th @ Cold Spring)

The Royals of the Stearns County League defeated their neighbors from the Central Valley League in their first round of 15C region action. This game was played for an announced 504 persons in attendance. The Royals collected eleven hits, including five doubles, to give their young lefty Brady Klehr good support. He threw six innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Mason Primus threw three innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Mason Primus, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Dalton Thelen went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Trent Gertken went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk. Brady Klehr went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Dustin Adams went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Chase Aleshire went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Logan Aleshire earned two walks and Austin Larson scored a run.

The Rockies starting pitcher was left Jake Brinker, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Justin Kunkel, a draftee from Pearl Lake threw two innings in relief, he gave up one run, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Blattner threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued a walk.

The Rockies offense was led by Brock Humbert, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for two RBIs. Alex Geislinger went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. David Jonas went 1-for-5 and Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Neu was credited for an RBI and Brady Linn earned three walks. Tyler Geislinger was credited for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 11 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 5

(Saturday August 7th @ Cold Spring)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Grovers, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was lefty Ty Reller, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ty Reller, he went 3-for-4 for an RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Adam Stangler went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Logan Funk went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Joe Stangler went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-4 for two RBI and he scored two runs. Carter Birr went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Chad Funk went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Nolan Sand had two sacrifice bunts.

The starting pitcher for the Grovers Matt Imdieke threw five inning, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Marthaler threw one inning, he gave up one hit and two runs. Ben Klaphake threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one run and Will VanBeck, a draftee from Elrosa, threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The offense was led by Jordan Klaphake, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Josh Roelike went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Colton Meyer went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Tyler Moscho went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Klaphake was hit by a pitch and Andrew Welle scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1

(Saturday August 7th @ Cold Spring)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Chargers in a pitching dual, backed by eight hits. The starting pitcher was righty Scott Lieser, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ryan Messer, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Zach Moritz went 2-for-5. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Avery Schmitz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Kyle Lieser earned a walk and he scored a run and Chas Hennen had a stolen base.

The Chargers starting pitcher Anthony Revermann threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Austin Schoenberg, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Anthony Revermann went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Owen Meyer went 1-for-3. Jamie Terres went 2-for-4 with a double and Eric Terres earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6 FARMING FLAMES 3

(Saturday August 7th @ Cold Spring)

The Brewers of the Central Valley defeated the Flames from the Stearns County League, backed by nine hits. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Reed Pfannenstein, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Harren, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs. Connor Clark went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Sam Iten went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Josh Lanctot went 1-for-3 with a home run and he was hit by a pitch. Ethyn Fruth earned a walk. Isaac “Zeek”Matchinsky and Reed Pfannenstein both went 1-for-4, Derrik Orth earned a walk and DJ Kron was hit by a pitch.

The Flames starting pitcher was veteran lefty Brad Mergen, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three walks, five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Hopfer a draftee from Lake Henry threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Taylor Fourre went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Ethan Navatril earned a walk. Brad Mergen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Cody Fourre went 1-for-4 and Breydon Eiynck earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

RICHMOND ROYALS 12 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1

(Sunday August 8th @ Cold Spring)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by five hits, including five doubles. Logan Aleshire started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, one run, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty DJ Schleicher threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The offense was led by Chase Aleshire, he went 5-for-6 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz went 2-for-6 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Brady Klehr went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Logan Aleshire went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cameron Miller went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Trent Gertken was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Mason Primus earned thee walks, he was hit by an pitch and he scored a run, Justin Schroeder was hit by a pitch, Dusty Adams was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Kenny Mooney and Austin Larson both scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Silverstreaks was veteran righty Jim Thull, he threw one inning, he gave up four hits, five runs and one walk. Ethan Vogt, draftee from Elrosa threw 4 innings in relief. He gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and recorded four strikeouts. Nick Stangler threw four innings and he gave up five hits, three runs and two walks. The offense was led by Logan Funk, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Will Funk went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Ty Reller went 2-for-4. Carter Birr was hit by a pitch and Joe Stangler and Caden Sand both earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 5

(Saturday August 7th @ Cold Spring

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated their Stearns County League rival the Martins, backed by six hits. They won on a walk off single in the bottom of the ninth inning. The starting pitcher, lefty JT Harren threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ethyn Fruth, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs including a walk off single. Dean Kron went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs and Connor Clark went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Casey Underwood earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Derrik Orth had a sacrifice bunt and Isaac “Zeek” Matchinsky and Josh Lanctot both earned a walk.

The Martins starting pitcher was veteran righty Ben Schroeder, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Scott Lieser threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Grant Ludwig threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zach Moritz and Bryan Schlangen, each went 2-for-5 for an RBI. Brady Goebel went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Ryan Messer went 1-for-3. Matt Schlangen went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Tanner Arceneau earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 11 MEIRIE GROVE GROVERS 3

(Sunday August 8th @ Cold Spring)

The Rockies of the Central Valley League defeated their Stearns County foe the Grovers, backed by twenty hits, including a home run and five doubles. Righty Eli Backes started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Veteran Trevor Lardy threw the final inning to close it out, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Rockies offense was led by eleven players collecting hits, Tyler Geislinger went 3-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Sam Distel went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Colin Eskew went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 3-for-4 for with two doubles, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Evan Asheson went 1-for-1 for an RBI and Brady LInn went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Nick Skluzacek went 2-for-3 with a double and David Jones went 1-for-5 with a double. Calvin Kalthoff was credited for an RBI, Brady Blattner went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Brock Humbert was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. TJ New had a sacrifice fly and Tyler Lardy was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Grovers was Jaron Klaphake, he threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits and five runs. Josh Roelike threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up a hit and three runs. Will VanBeck a draftee from Elrosa threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Grovers offense was led by Jordan Klaphake, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Alex Welle went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jaron Klaphake went 2-for-3. Colton Meyer went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Tanner Klaphake earned a walk and he scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 7 FARMING FLAMES 0

(Sunday August 8th @ Cold Spring)

No Box Score was made available

REGION 8C (PIERZ)

REGION 8C SCHEDULE

Saturday August 14th (Upsala)

Fort Ripley Rebels vs. St. Stephen Steves (1:00)

Foley Lumber Jacks vs. Buckman Billy Goats (4:00)

Winners Play Sunday August 15th for State Berth (3:00)

AVON LAKERS 6 PIERZ LAKERS 4

(Saturday August 7th @ Pierz)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals Pierz Lakers, backed by ten hits, including a home run and one double. Righty Matt Pichelmann started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Riley Voit, he went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Stich went 1-for-5 with a home run for two huge RBIs. Ryan Janzen went 4-for-5 for an RBI and Cole Wellmann was credited for an RBI. Joe Dolan went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Caleb Curry went 1-for-2, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Carter Philippi earned two walks, had a sacrifice bunt, two stolen bases and he scored a run and Matt Meyer went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt.

The starting pitcher for the Pierz Lakers was Carter Petron, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran righty Chad Weiss threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Paul Herman went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Peter Herman went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Chad Weiss went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Mitch Woitalla went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs, Cater Petron went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Reggie Litke had a sacrifice.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 6 FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 4

(Saturday August 7th @ Pierz)

The Steves defeated their Victory League foe the Lumber Jacks, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a double. Landon Lunser started on the mound, he threw six innings, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Chris Belling threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Ben Omann, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Tony Schmitz went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-4. Bo Schmitz went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Derek Durant went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Mathew Meyer earned thee walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Lumber Jacks starting pitcher was Ryan Chmielewski, he threw a compete game. He gave up eleven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Brandon Buesgens, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Ean VonWald and Ryan Chmielewski both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run. Sam Keeler went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Mitch Loegering earned a walk and he scored a run, Drew Beier and Joe Ziwicki both earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 7 PIERZ LAKERS 0

(Sunday August 8th @ Pierz)

The Lumber Jacks defeated their Victory League rivals the Lakers, backed by thirteen hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was righty Drew Beier, he threw seven innings to earned the win. He gave up just three hits, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Alex Foss threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Nathan Psyck threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout and Alec Dietl retired the one batter he faced.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 3-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Veteran Mitch Loegering went 2-for-5 with home run and a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Luis Massa went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ean VonWald went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Tyler Midas went 1-for-3. Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Mitch Keeler earned a walk. Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Preston Rocheleau, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Kody Ruedesili a draftee from Nisswa threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Laker offense was led by Chad Weiss, Peter Herman, Paul Herman, Ryan Diers and Carter Petron all went 1-for-4. Luke Girtz went 1-for-3 and Reese Kapsner and Reggie Litke both earned a walk.

AVON LAKERS 7 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 6 (10 Innings)

(Saturday August 8th @ Pierz)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Steves, backed by eleven hits, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher Travis Wenzel, a draftee from the Randall Cubs threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Cole Wellmann threw seven innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Cole Wellmann, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cody Stich went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Caleb Curry went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Riley Voit went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Dolan went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Theisen went 1-for-1. Matt Meyer earned two walks and he scored two runs and Noah Voz scored a run.

The Steves starting pitcher was Nick Krippner, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Peterschick a draftee from the Randall Cubs threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Guggenberger threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Blake Guggenberger, he went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Riley Hartwig went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Ben Omann went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tony Schmitz went 1-for-5, Bo Schmitz earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run, Matt Meyer earned a walk and Brandon Waldvogel had a sacrifice.

REGION 4C (Marshall)

Friday August 13th

Milroy Yankees vs. Bird Island Bull Frogs (7:30)

Saturday August 14th

Willmar Rails vs. Paynesville Pirates (11:00)

Marshall “A” vs. Regal Eagles (1:30)

Winners earned a state berth/play seeding game (4:00)

PLAY IN GAME

MARSHALL “A” 7 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 3

(Wednesday August 4th @ Legion Field)

The Marshall “A” of the Corn Belt League defeated their foe the Twins from the County Line League, backed by a pair of doubles. The “A” put up three runs in the first and the second innings and never did look back. Their starting pitcher was Mason Penske, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Matt Hmielewski threw two innings in relief, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Logan Tomasek, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Joe Rock went 3-for4- for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Penske went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Doug Mead went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Matt Hmielewski went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan VanMoer went 1-for-4 and Zach Olson earned two walks and he scored a run. Ryan Schwagel had a sacrifice bunt and Alex Thompson was hit by a pitch.

The Twins starting pitcher was Ethan Haugen, he threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Kulset threw 6 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Jake Rambow, he went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mike Danielson went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Scott Rambow had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for two RBIs. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Adam Schrader earned two walks, Ben Kulset earned two walks, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Dalton Rambow earned a walk.

REGAL EAGLES 5 WILLMAR RAILS 2

(Saturday August 7th @ Marshall)

The Eagles of the County Line League defeated the Rails from the Corn Belt League, backed by seven timely hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. They were aided by eight walks, this gave Brandon Wedel their starting pitcher a great deal of support. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up three hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Nathan Meyer went 2-for-5 with a home ran and he scored two runs. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-3 with a double, a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Josh Beier went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Chris Beier went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Derek Dengerud had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nathan Beier earned two walks and he was credited for an RBI. Jordan Beier went 1-for-5, Blake Karsch earned two walks and Jordan Wosmek earned a walk.

The Rails starting pitcher was Patrick Courtney, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Andrew Baumgart threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rails offense was led by Jack Baumgart, he went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned two walks. Andrew Baumgart went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Ashton Gregory went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Etterman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Christian Lessman and Zach Madsen both earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 3 RAYMOND ROCKETS 2 (13 Innings)

(Saturday August 7th @ Marshall)

The Pirates of the County Line League defeated their Corn Belt League rival the Rockets, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and a steal of home in the bottom of the thirteenth inning. Righty Grady Fuchs start on the mound, he threw nine innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Luke Johnson threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Abe Bullard, he went 3-for-5, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, game winning run. Drew Tangen went 3-for-6 with a double for an RBI and Garrett Leusink went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI. Luke Johnson went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk. Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-5, Sam Ohrlein went 1-for-4 and Rick Hendrickson and Grady Fuchs both earned a walk.

The Rockets starting pitcher was Caleb Ditmarson, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. John Sawatzky threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Bauman threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one walk.

Their offense was led by Justin Koenen, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Isaac Call had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. John Sawatzky went 2-for-4 with a double, a sacrifice fly and he scored a run. Tyler Steen went 2-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Brett Swanson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Caleb Ditmarson had two sacrifice bunts and he earned a walk, Eric Hulterstrum earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Mike Jeseritz earned a walk.

MILROY YANKEES 6 REGAL EAGLES 1

(Sunday August 8th @ Marshall)

The Yankees of the Corn Belt League defeated their County Line rivals the Eagles, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles. Austin Deutz started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he issued two walks. Nathan Deutz threw three innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Yankees were led on offense by Derek Rasmussen, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs. Jake Tauer went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Aaron Mathiowetz went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Veteran Matt Bauer went 4-for-4 and he scored two runs and Andy Schmidt went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. David Schmidt went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The Eagles starting pitcher Chris Beier threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Nathan Meyer threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded four walks.

The Eagles offense was led by Shane Rademacher, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Jordan Beier went 2-for-4. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Josh Beier went 1-for-4. Chris Beier earned a walk and he scored a run, Blake Karsch earned a walk and Nathan Meyer was hit by a pitch.

BIRD ISLAND BULL FROGS 10 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

(Sunday August 8th @ Marshall)

The Bull Frogs of the Corn Belt League defeated the Pirates of the County Line League, backed by seven hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. Aiden Elfering started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bull Frogs offense was led by Trent Athmann, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Logan Swan went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Shawn Dollerschell went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Aiden Elfering went 3-for-5 for an RBI. Tyler Hebrink went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Dylan Gass went 2-for-5 for an RBI, Braeden Tersteeg went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, Braeden Tersteeg earned a walk and Zeke Wilson scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Sam Oehrlein, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, four runs and two walks. Spencer Imholte threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, six runs and he issued two walks. Caden Spanier threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he retired the four batters he faced.

The Pirates offense was led by Drew Tangen, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Luke Johnson went 2-for-4 and Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Garrett Leusink went 1-for-3 with a double and Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Tanner Stanley went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Griffin Bjerke scored a run.

SECTION 2B (JACK WILLIAMS in Fargo)

Seeds

No. 1 Moorhead Brewers

No. 2 Moorhead Mudcats

No. 3 Hamel Hawks

No. 4 East Grant Forks Mass

Results:

East Grand Forks Mass 17 Brainerd Bees 12

East Grand Forks Mass 12 Brainerd Bees 6

(No complete box scored was made available)

Friday August 13th

East Grand Forks Mass vs. Moorhead Brewers (7:30)

Sunday August 15th

Hamel Hawks vs. Moorhead Mudcats (12:00)

Winners meet for No. 1 Seed (3:00) Jack Williams

Losers Meet for No. 3 Seed (3:00 Starion Field

Stearns County #Region15C Draftees

North

Spring Hill Payton VanBeck Elrosa Saints

New Munich Ethan Vogt Elrosa Saints

Meire Grove-Will VanBeck Elrosa Sinats

South

St. Martin-Grant Ludwig Lake Henry Lakers

Richmond-Carter Wessel Lake Henry Lakers

Farming-Sam Hopfer Lake Henry Lakers

Central Valley North

Luxemburg-Andrew Schmidt Pearl Lake Lakers

Cold Spring-Justin Kunkel Pearl Lake Lakers

Victory League/Region 8C Draftees

Avon - Travis Wenzel Randall Cubs

Sobieski- Caleb Strack Randall Cubs

St. Stephen- Kyle Petershick Randall Cubs

Upsala- Cody Rose Freeport Black Sox

Buckman- Peter Schomer Pierz Brewers

Foley- Nathan Psyck Royalton Riverdogs

Ft. Ripley- Cody Kimman Pierz Brewers

Pierz Lakers- Kody Ruedisili Nisswa Lightning