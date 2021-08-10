St. Cloud Splash Pads Closing For Season Mid-September

Summer is winding down and kids will be heading back to school soon. St. Cloud Splash Pads will also be closing for the summer season mid-September.

The announcement was made via the City of St. Cloud's website. The last day the splash pads will be open is Monday, September 13. In fact, the splash pads have been operating under new hours due to the drought conditions Minnesota has been experiencing.

Splash pad hours were reduced to 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. However, the Lake George splash pad closes on Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. because of Summertime by George.

St. Cloud has three splash pad locations including; Lake George/Eastman Park, Riverside Park and Westwood Park.

When school is back in session, the Westwood splash pad will be open after school from 3:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Cloud's seven wading pools have been closed all summer due to a lack of staffing.

If you've been wanting to get outside and enjoy the splash pad with your kids, we'd suggest doing that soon. This might be a perfect week for it too. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with lots and lots of sunshine.

Don't wait until they're closed! Get out there and enjoy the last little bit of summer while it's here.

