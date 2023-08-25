Gorgeous Sunflowers Now in Minnesota! Cut Your Own Stems too!

Right now through the end of September is prime viewing time of the year in Minnesota for sunflowers. So if you love them, this is your time of the year. Plus, it's a great way to spend some time out doors. There are many Sunflower fields throughout Central Minnesota. I had put together a list of 3 of them a little while back, in preparation for this time of the year. See that HERE.

One that I neglected to add to my list is Fresh Acres Farms. They're located right near Monticello, MN. And a fun addition is that you can cut your own sunflowers to take home with you for just $2 per stem.

It's free to visit Fresh Acres Farm. According to Only In Your State:

Although the farm doesn't charge admission to its sunflower fields, it does ask for a small donation to help defray its costs. A pay box for cash is located on-site, or you can use Venmo or Cash App to pay for the flowers that you cut and to make a donation.

Each of these Sunflower fields is different in their own way. If you want to try some of the other Sunflower fields you can read my past story HERE. Get 3 different Sunflower field locations from that story.

Some of them have Food Trucks. Most have different props in the fields to help you get the best pictures. So grab the kids, the family or friends and have some fun taking pictures.

